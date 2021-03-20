Ten children injured in home fire caused by unattended candle, officials say





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) – Tennessee officials said a 6-year-old was injured in a home fire caused by an unattended candle. According to fire crews, the child was asleep in a bedroom and woke up from the fire at her feet. Rutherford County Fire Department officials said the child was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford and treated for minor burns. Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to the child or anyone else in the home, said Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders in a press release. An inadequate number of smoke alarms working at home resulted in delayed fire notification. Sanders said there was only a smoke alarm that worked at home and was not located near the children’s bedroom. Smoke alarms working outside the bedroom area are extremely important, Sanders said. Having the right amount of work smoke alarms in your home can reduce the risk of dying from a home fire by half. Officials said homeowners and parents should never leave a burning candle unattended. The National Fire Protection Association lists the following safety tips if you burn candles at home: Use durable and not easy to use candle holders.

Light the candles carefully. Keep hair and loose clothing away from flames.

Do not light a candle all the time to discharge it before it gets too close to the holder or container.

Never use a candle if oxygen is used at home.

Have flashlight and battery light ready for use in a power outage. Never use candles.

Keep matches and lighters up and away from children, in a locked closet.

