The government of Himachal Pradesh bans the organization of official melas: CM Jai Ram Thakur | Shimla News







Only 50 percent rallies (both indoor and outdoor) should be provided in the state with a maximum number of 200 indoors. The government has directed district administration officials to ensure that buyers and other business institutions are persuaded to adopt the No Mask, No Service strategy.

Presiding over the video conference meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Chief Police Inspectors and Chiefs of Staff from Shimla on Saturday to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the State, Prime Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some districts of the State and feels the need to take effective steps to curb this virus so that resuscitation in cases of the virus could be controlled. He said the Testing, Tracking and Treatment Strategy needs to be implemented effectively. He said the RTCPR Test should be increased and the Content Area Approach should be strictly enforced.

He said vaccination of people should be increased as the Union Government has already sanctioned another 1.80 lakh doses for the state, which will be delivered within two days. He directed that the effective use of face masks and hand cleansers should be ensured. He said proper protocol should also be followed for patients under isolation at home.

Jai Ram Thakur said a special effort should be made to track contact and adopt a proactive way to detect cases of coronavirus. He said since all field officers now have a good first-hand experience and knowledge about the steps to control this pandemic, so they should ensure that social gathering without social distancing should be avoided.

He said special focus should be placed on vaccinating people in the area where there has been a sharp increase in the number of cases. He said steps should be taken to motivate people to adopt Dawai Bhi’s approach, Kadai Bhi. He said a special push should be placed on the IEC to motivate people to help the Government in controlling the spread of this pandemic.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi instructed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper cleaning of market and religious sites and other sites. General Director of Police Sanjay Kundu said that strict measures will be taken against those found guilty of violating various SOPs, such as the use of face masks, etc.

