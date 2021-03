Court in Pakistan sentences 2 men to death in highway rape case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death Saturday for gang rape of a

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death Saturday for gang-raping a woman in front of her children last year along a highway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely followed six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was released inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years in prison, a time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added. Complaints or commutations are possible. According to the prosecutor and the police, Malhi and Ali found the woman waiting for help after her car ran out of fuel. She had locked the car doors, but the attackers broke a window and dragged her outside where they raped her with a gun in front of her terrified children. The men also stole money, jewelry and bank cards before fleeing. They were tracked through cell phone data, Asghar added, and arrested a few days after the incident. DNA samples taken from the crime scene matched them. The survivor identified the two men during the hearing and Ali admitted the crime before a judge. The crime had drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public and has been closely followed on Pakistani television. Human rights activists have urged the government to impose new harsh penalties on rapists. The case was taken by an anti-terrorism court for the right purpose. Malhi and Ali did not hire lawyers and their state-appointed lawyers were not available for comment after the decision. Group rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is not uncommon. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called honor killings for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage. ______ Associated Press reporter Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, contributed to this report. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos