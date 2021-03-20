International fans to be banned from Olympics over Covid-19 pandemic





TOKYO international spectators will be banned from traveling to Japan for this summer’s delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the Covid-19 pandemic. International Olympic Committee and local organizers said Saturday. The risk was too great to accept ticket holders from abroad, officials said. The idea has been strongly opposed by the public in Japan, where nearly 9,000 people have died and over 455,000 people have contracted the virus. The decision was announced after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee and local organizers a group known as the “Five Parties”. Calling it a “difficult decision”, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “We have to make decisions that may require sacrifices from everyone.” Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the organizing committee, said they could have waited until the last minute to decide, but had made the choice to ease the spectator burden with travel plans. “They have to provide accommodations and flights,” she said. “So we have to decide early, otherwise we will cause a lot of inconvenience from them. I know this is a very difficult issue.” In a statement, the “Five Parties” said the decision would “further contribute to ensuring safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public.” About 1 million Olympic and Paralympic tickets have reportedly been sold to fans from outside Japan, and organizers have promised reimbursements, though this will be determined by so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers selling out of Japan. These merchants charge up to 20 percent on the ticket price and it is unclear whether the fees will be refunded. Download NBC News app for news and policies Overall, Japan is officially spending about $ 15.4 billion to host the Olympics although some government audits say the actual cost could be twice as much. All but $ 6.7 billion is public money. About 4.45 million tickets were sold to Japanese residents, and organizers are expected to announce capacity in the countries next month. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23rd to August 8th followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24th to September 5th. The ban on foreign spectators comes just days before the Olympic relay kicks off Thursday from Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan, the site of a deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that occurred a decade ago. The relay will last for 121 days, traverse Japan with 10,000 runners and end on July 23 at the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo. About 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of coaches are expected to attend the Games, along with other officials and broadcasters. NBC Universal, which is the parent company of NBC News, owns the US media rights for the upcoming Olympics. “We will continue to do our best to offer a safe and secure Games in the hope that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a beacon of hope for people around the world,” organizers said in a statement. Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo and Adela Suliman from London. The Associated Press contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos