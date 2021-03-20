Ecuador’s health minister resigns after just 19 days | Coronavirus pandemic news





Ecuador is one of the few nations in South America involved in scandals over the launch of coronavirus vaccines.

Ecuador’s health minister has resigned after just 19 days in office as prosecutors in the South American country investigate a growing scandal over well-connected individuals receiving coronavirus vaccines out of turn. Rodolfo Fardan said in his resignation letter on Friday that he was leaving for strictly personal reasons. His resignation comes after authorities raided the health ministry and a hospital in Quito, the capital, in connection with their investigation into the spread of vaccines. Fardan had replaced former health minister Juan Carlos Zevallos, who resigned in late February after reports surfaced that he had taken part in an inoculation attempt at the nursing home where his mother lives. Zevallos, who is under investigation for influential sales, also faced possible blame in the National Assembly for poor pandemic treatment and a poor vaccination process. Reports have surfaced in Ecuador that politicians, academics, journalists and other well-connected people were vaccinated when COVID-19 strikes were to be reserved for front-line health care workers and residents of nursing homes. The country has reported more than 309,000 cases of COVID-19, according to a result from Johns Hopkins University, and more than 16,400 coronavirus-related deaths. Government figures show that about 120,000 people received at least one COVID-19 stroke. Ecuador is one of several countries in Latin America involved in a COVID-19 vaccination scandal. In Argentina, a row of vaccines called the VIP vaccine scandal sparked mass protests and forced the health minister to resign. Peru’s health and foreign ministers were forced to leave, among other things, after it was revealed that nearly 500 government officials had received COVID-19 strokes before the vaccines became available to the general public. Meanwhile, back in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno has appointed Mauro Falconi as the new health minister. Moreno’s term ends in May, as a run-off scheduled for April 11th will see economist Andres Arauz and Guillermo Lasso, a former banker, running for the presidency. The pandemic has exacerbated an already dire economic situation in Ecuador, causing growing discontent among voters.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos