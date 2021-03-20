Spectators from outside will be banned at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Finally its official after countless reports and rumors of unsourced news: spectators from outside will be banned from the Tokyo Postponed Olympics when they open for four months.

The decision was announced on Saturday following an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee and local organizers.

Officials said the risk was too great to accept ticket holders from outside during a pandemic. The Japanese public has also opposed fans from abroad. Several polls have shown that up to 80% are against holding the Olympics, and a similar percentage opposed outside fans to attend.

Japan has attributed some 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

In order to give clarity to ticket holders living abroad and enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties from the Japanese side have concluded that they will not be able to enter in Japan at the time of the Olympic Games. and the Paralympic Games, the Tokyo organizing committee said in a statement.

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans from outside Japan. They have promised refunds, but this will be determined by the so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers dealing with sales outside of Japan. These dealers charge up to 20% on the ticket price. It is not clear whether the fees will be reimbursed.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organizing committee, said the organizers were not responsible for the money lost on flights or hotel reservations. He said these did not include any “contract agreement with Tokyo”.

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who appeared in seven Olympics as an athlete she won bronze in speed in 1992, said there was pressure to wait longer to make a decision. But she said fans could now plan. She also complained about the move.

So the fact that spectators are not able to watch the games from the outside is very disappointing and it is unfortunate, “she said.” It was an inevitable decision.

IOC President Thomas Bach called it a difficult decision.

We need to make decisions that may require sacrifice from everyone, he said.

Muto seemed to exclude the entry of fans who may have received tickets from deep pocket sponsors.

If they are part of the operation of the games, if they are somehow involved in the operation, then there is still a possibility that they will be able to enter Japan, Muto said. But just as spectators to watch matches no, they will not be allowed to enter.

The financial burden of lost ticket sales falls on Japan. The local organizing committee budget required $ 800 million in ticket sales, the third largest source of revenue in the privately funded budget. Any budget shortfalls will have to be compensated by Japanese government entities.

“Ticket revenues will be declining,” Muto said. “This is very clear at this point.

Muto also hinted at more cuts for people on the outskirts of the Olympics. He also said that volunteers from abroad would be treated the same way “but said details would come later.

But as for other people dealing with games or if we have to keep the same number maybe we will have to reduce the number. This is the consensus. That’s the premise, “he said.

Overall, Japan is officially spending $ 15.4 billion to host the Olympics. Some government audits say the actual cost could be twice as much. All but $ 6.7 billion is public money, and an Oxford University study says these are the most expensive Olympics recorded.

About 4.45 million tickets were sold to residents of Japan. Organizers are expected to announce the capacity next month at the sites, which will now be populated by only locals.

The ban on outsiders comes just days before the Olympic torch relay begins Thursday in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan. It will run for 121 days, across Japan with 10,000 runners and will end on July 23 at the opening ceremony at Tokyo National Stadium.

The relay will be a test for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will involve 15,400 athletes entering Japan. They will be tested before leaving home, will be tested upon arrival in Japan, and will be tested frequently as they reside in a safe bubble in Athletes Village alongside Tokyo Bay, or at training sites or facilities.

Athletes will not be required to be vaccinated to enter Japan, but many will be.

In the midst of Saturday’s meeting, Bach and others were given a reminder about earthquake-prone northeastern Japan and Japan in general.

A strong earthquake shook Tokyo and triggered a tsunami warning while Bach and others made introductory remarks before the virtual meeting. The force was deployed a 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey and the location was in northeastern Japan, an area hit by a major earthquake and tsunami in 2011. About 18,000 were killed in that tragedy 10 years ago.

I think the screen is shaking. Have you noticed that the screen is shaking, said Tamayo Marukawa, Japan’s Olympic Minister, while making visible her presentation from Tokyo talking at a distance with Bach on a screen in Switzerland. “Now we were in the middle of an earthquake.

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Olympic Games AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/APSports