The Sunni Waqf Board intervenes in SC PIL on the Place of Worship Act | Lucknow news

AYODHYA: A request to intervene in a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the Place of Worship Act, 1991, was submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday by a mosque committee supported by the UPF Sunni Central Board of the UP.

The intervention petition was filed by Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation adviser Sarim Naved, with registered lawyer Kabir Dixit, on behalf of Wasif Hasan of the Lucknows Teeley Wali Masjid mosque committee. Last Sunday, the TOI reported on the Waqf Sunni Boards’ plan to protect mosques, including Kashi and Mathura, through legal intervention.

On March 12, the Supreme Court sought the Centers’ response to a PIL filed by BJP spokesman Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging the constitutional validity of the 1991 Place of Worship Act (Special Provisions), which was upheld by the roof court in its Ayodhya decision in November 2019. Researcher Wasif Hasan, co-mutavall of 350-year-old Teeley Wali Masjid, Lucknow, told TOI that the PIL is a vicious attempt to isolate Muslims and build a false narrative that Muslims are occupiers and are less part of this country. than other communities. All historic mosques, temples, gurudwaras, churches are part of our common heritage, he said.

Speaking to TOI, record lawyer Kabir Dixit said the PIL is part of a model to polarize the nation. The language is malicious and seeks to distort Indian history. In addition to the lack of legal basis, the PIL is an attack on the Ayodhya Supreme Court ruling, which was intended to bring a silence to a long-running dispute of national importance. This petition seeks to undermine the sanctity of this sensible judgment and attacks a key element of this judgment, namely the court’s unanimous findings on the Places of Worship Act. We are pushing the Supreme Court to file valid legal submissions.

Secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Athar Husain said the Places of Worship Act takes on its constitutional validity in the Ayodhya verdict and should be upheld. The rooftop court said the law upholds the secular nations of nations and stops backwardness. By providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of worship as they existed on 15 August 1947, Parliament provided a constitutional basis for healing the injustices of the past by providing confidence to every community that their places of worship would be preserved.

