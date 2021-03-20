Banks stay closed for 14 days in April: Check the dates here





Banks across India will remain closed for a total of 14 days in the coming month of April, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual calendar. Of these 14 days, 8 are reserved for various festivals and the bank closing day (April 1), and the rest are regular holidays (four Sundays and two Saturdays). Banks will be closed from March 27-29, on account of last Saturday and Holi. The bank branches will remain open on March 31 but regular business will not be conducted as it is the last financial day of the year. In Patna, banks will remain closed on March 30; according to the RBI calendar, banks in Patna take a two-day Holi break. Bank holidays listed by RBI are not uniformly observed across the country and vary from state to state. Only sparkling breaks have been observed by banks across the country. Banks across Guwahati will be closed for three consecutive days, starting April 14 through April 16. Banks across Patna will not do business for four days in a row, starting March 30 through April 2. Clients are advised to check the dates and plan of the vacation. their business accordingly. Check the dates here: April 1: Closing of annual accounts April 2: Good Friday April 4: Sunday April 5: Birthday of Rams Babu Jagjivan. Banks across Hyderabad will remain closed April 10: Second Saturday April 11: Sunday April 13: Gudhi Padwa / Telugu New Year Day / Ugadi Festival / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra / Baisakhi April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / New Year Day Tamil / Vishu / Biju Festival / Cheiraoba / Bohag Bihu April 15: Himachal Day / New Year Day Bengali / Bohag Bihu / Sarhul April 16: Bohag Bihu. Banks across Guwahati, Assam, will remain closed on this day April 18: Sunday April 21: Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain) / Garia Puja April 24: Fourth Saturday April 25: Sunday

