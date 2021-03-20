The death of Sarah Everard ignites the global women’s security movement

Women’s safety has been at the top of many women’s minds since the murder of Sarah Everard.

Everard was a 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared on March 3 while on his way home from a friend’s house in London. A week later, her body was found over 50 miles away, in a wooded area in Kent. Wayne Couzens, an elite officer in the London Metropolitan Police, has been since charged with her abduction and murder.

NBCs Kelly Cobiella reported for Weekend TODAY that global outrage after her tragic death is amplified following a vigil held in Everard’s honor that led to police arrest of women for breaking COVID-19 closure restrictions. About 1,000 people had ended up attending the vigil, even after it was officially canceled, according to NBC News.

Sarah Everard was 33 when she was abducted and killed earlier this month.

All over the world, women have come together to share their fears and experiences with bullying. Everard’s tragic death has struck a chord with women around the world, inspiring them to use the hashtags “#ReclaimTheseStreets” and “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” across social media to share what makes women feel safe when walking alone .

“I thought I was a very protected mother, so I was surprised to see millions of women there, their sisters and mothers and their friends, asking other women to text them when they got home,” Diana Urban told a mother from Colorado, Cobiella on Saturday. Urban revealed that her daughter sends text messages every night when she is leaving work as a precaution.

When asked if safety is always on her mind, Urbans daughter Megan responded in a special video interview, Even in my keys, in my car chain, I have a mini mace. I have a stick that can hit small things in the window just in case something happens to me, during the 30-minute journey I will have on myself, no matter what.

Women’s stories are highlighting their frustrations that there is a burden on women to keep themselves safe without calling on men to change their behavior towards women.

We always have to keep an eye on each other and are often portrayed as paranoid when we call or when we say like, Oh, this is our reality, a 28-year-old woman, who just wanted to be identified by that first name Naomi, said Cobiella. But really, this is what we see and live every day.

Signs and flowers were left under a tree on March 17 near the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Evy Poumpouras, a former special agent in the US Secret Service and a judge in Bravo’s “Spy Games”, told Cobiella, Gender-based violence has always been an issue.

… And I think you are teaching boys and young boys that this is not how we behave, she continued. Teach women to stand up, talk and fight.

Poumpouras shared the three basic safety rules she personally follows, encouraging women to stay on busy streets when walking alone, staying away from poorly lit places, and avoiding long walks at night themselves.

Evy Poumpouras safety precautions include staying away from low-light roads, keeping busy on the road, and avoiding long walks at night.

Even with security measures in place, some women are still experiencing disproportionately fear. or Gallup the survey showed that 77% of white women feel safe when walking alone at night, while 67% of Hispanic women, 63% of Asian women and 51% of black women feel safe.

Earlier this week, NBC News foreign correspondent Molly Hunter spoke with Jamie Klingler, an organizer for a group called Reclaim These Streets, noting that Everard was walking down a well-lit street in central London.

But that leads to questioning, even if she was drunk, even if it was late at night, it was not her fault, Klingler explained. And it is not our fault, but constantly the burden is put on us to protect ourselves.

Rothna Begum, a senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Hunter, “I think the reason Sarah Everards’ murder shocked us all is because it could have been one of us.

“Women have been constantly told how to maintain security, but in fact the burden should be on men,” she added. “It is men who are killing women.