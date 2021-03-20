The EU healthcare option that ended with Brexit





By Eimear Flanagan

BBC News NI copyright to the image Library of Sciences image caption The directive helped patients reimburse the costs of medical consultations and surgery An EU healthcare option, no longer available in the UK due to Brexit, was growing in popularity on both sides of the Irish border, the figures show. Reimbursement is considered for both private and state-funded treatments. More than 50 million has been spent on reimbursing CBHD patients on both sides of the Irish border over the past five years. It was especially popular among cataract patients in the Republic of Ireland, about 2,000 of whom traveled to Belfast on so-called “cataract buses” to have eye surgery at private clinics in recent years. However, since the Brexit transition period ended on 31 December 2020, no new requests for assistance with treatment costs after that date are being accepted by UK patients under the directive. That means fewer choices for patients in the UK at a time when waiting lists are being extended and NHS services, even urgent cancer surgeries, are significantly limited by the pandemic. However, critics of the EU scheme argued that the NHS should not implement the bill for private health care abroad when it does not offer to regularly fund private home treatment. Brexit also means that EU residents, including those in the Republic of Ireland, can no longer apply for UK-based healthcare through the CBHD. However, the Irish government has set up a temporary replacement scheme for its residents seeking treatment in Northern Ireland. How many people used the scheme? The EU Cross-Border Health Directive was more popular in the Republic of Ireland than it was in Northern Ireland, according to figures obtained by BBC News NI. Over the past five years, the Irish Health Service (HSE) processed almost 16,500 successful claims, reimbursing Irish patients at a total cost of 47 47 million (milion 40 million) for treatment abroad. The bill was paid by Irish taxpayers as CBHD costs are met by the applicant’s country of birth. A further breakdown of the figures shows that when Irish patients sought prior approval for UK healthcare under CBHD in the last five years, 97% of the treatments requested were in Northern Ireland. ‘Belfast or Blind’ About two years ago, Cork politician Michael Collins began organizing buses to Belfast so patients from the Republic could undergo cataract surgery and claim return costs under CBHD. He told BBC News NI that some of his passengers were facing a five-year wait for surgery in the Republic and some were in danger of losing their sight. Mr Collins set up “Belfast or Blind” bus trips with parliamentary colleague Danny Healy-Rae and together they organized about 65 cataract trainers’ trips to Belfast clinics. copyright to the image Michael Collins image caption KS politician Michael Collins (center) says coaches in Belfast were called Cataracts Express Patients who did not have the money to pay in advance were assisted in obtaining credit union loans, assuming they could pay through CBHD refunds. In Northern Ireland, the Board of Health and Welfare has processed far fewer CBHD applications in recent years than their southern counterparts. But it still spent a total of 14 million reimbursing Northern Ireland patients for CBHD treatments in EU countries between April 2016 and 31 December 2020. What happened after the Brexit transition period? The EU Directive “no longer applies to all patients in the UK and closed on 1 January 2021” according to the Northern Ireland Board of Health and Welfare (HSCB). “The board is not aware of the UK and EU agreements to replace the scheme,” he told BBC News NI. The HSCB noted that under the recent Brexit trade agreement, it still considers requests from NHS patients to fund healthcare in European countries, albeit through various channels. But contrary to EU guidance, patients in the UK no longer have the option of choosing private health care in an EU country, paying money for treatment and seeking reimbursement. The destination country is also not obliged to give UK patients access to state-funded electoral treatments, and if there is a public health waiting list, UK applicants must join in the queue. Can Irish patients still cross the border for elective treatment? copyright to the image PHOTO LIBRARY OF SCIENCE image caption Cataracts usually get worse over time without surgery This allows patients from the Republic of Ireland to continue to have access to certain private health care treatments in Northern Ireland and to apply for reimbursement from the Irish state. Mr Collins is planning to resume his Belfast or Blind buses under the new scheme as soon as possible, when the Republic emerges from its highest level of Covid-19 blockade. However, while the new scheme is set to last only 12 months, Mr Collins wants a “long-term solution” for patients on both sides of the border. How does the International Health Care Directive work? According to the rules, EU citizens have the right to seek pre-arranged medical treatment in another EU country and to ask their country to cover the costs of treatment. A key requirement is that treatment must be available in the applicant’s country of birth through state-funded public health care. Significantly, however, applicants may choose a public or private health care provider when traveling for treatment. Reimbursement is based on the amount it would cost your local public health service to provide you with the same home treatment, so it does not include travel expenses. Furthermore, not all treatment costs can be covered, so patients are advised to contact their health authorities for advice before traveling. Prior approval is not always necessary, but may be a requirement if a particular treatment is “cost-intensive” or involves an overnight hospital stay. How do patients have access to health care outside the NI after Brexit? image caption Patients with NI can still travel for health treatment but have less personal control over adjustments There are still two ways in which NHS patients can receive planned medical treatment outside of Northern Ireland. The first is known as road S2 (or E112) which is available under the terms of the latest Brexit trade agreement – the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Under the S2 agreements, Northern Ireland patients can submit their requests for public health treatment in any of the 27 EU member states, especially if there is a long waiting list at home. However, this route can only be used if treatment is already available through state-funded health care in the UK and in the country where the patient wishes to travel. Applications for S2 also require written support from a Northern Ireland consultant and prior approval from the Board of Health and Welfare (HSCB). The second way is known as Additional contractual reference (ECR) – this happens when a consultant recommends transferring a patient out of Northern Ireland because the care they need is unavailable through local NHS services. ECRs usually include people in need of specialist treatment in the UK, but they can be sent abroad in some circumstances. However, patients cannot self-regulate care – ECRs should be considered “clinically necessary” by a consultant and require HSCB approval. Why did the UK close CBHD for young patients? copyright to the image Getty Images image caption NI has been “disproportionately influenced” by the CBHD because of the Irish land border, Parliament said The EU Directive is a reciprocal agreement which was no longer implemented in the UK when the Brexit transition period expired. In 2019, the UK Department of Health presented the reasons in Parliament why the scheme should be abolished after Brexit. In one legislative memorandum, she said: “it is strange to use this scheme when it is not possible for patients in the UK to receive reimbursement for private healthcare purchases within the UK.” He added that there was “also a risk of inequalities as patients with the means to access treatment abroad could be treated faster than otherwise and receive reimbursement from the NHS, while less well-to-do patients could not do so “. The UK Department also noted that when it came to accessing cross-border healthcare, Northern Ireland was “disproportionately affected due to the land border with the Republic of Ireland”. He said the EU directive “already puts severe pressure” on the UK Department of Health’s budget and warned: “Any further financial exposure would again fall on DoH NI.”

