Thousands protest against Covid’s curbs in Switzerland





LIESTAL: Thousands of demonstrators descended on the small northern Swiss town of Liestal on Saturday to demand an end to anti-Covid measures that have closed restaurants and other venues for months.

More than 5,000 people, many of whom did not respect the face mask and the requirements of physical distance, gathered in a small town in the canton of Basel for what they called a “Silent Protest”. A number of demonstrators wore white protective jumpsuits and white masks as they walked in unison for dark funeral music playing in the background.

Some carried placards around their necks reading “Modern slaves wear masks,” while one man wrote “Mandatory mask, shut up” on his plastic mask. Others held up signs reading “Enough!”, “Vaccines kill” and “Let love guide you, not be afraid”.

Protesters accuse the Swiss government of using dictatorial powers to impose restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 broadcasting. The demonstration, which was authorized by police, is the latest in a series of public protests across the country in recent months, including one earlier this month in the small, picturesque town of Chur that drew over 4,000 people.

The police said AFP that they estimated that about 5,000 people took part in Saturday’s march in Liestal, which has a population of 14,500 people, while reporters said the number appears to be slightly higher than that. The organizers of the demonstration did not immediately respond to questions about their assessments, but had expressed hope in advance that more than 10,000 people would join the march.

‘Peng’

Organizers complained in a statement before the march that the Swiss government had taken the country “hostage” over a year ago.

“We will go to Liestal to tell the people ‘it is time to stop the measures,'” the statement said. “These measures do not make sense. To protect one percent of people at risk, they are destroying the lives of 99 percent of the population,” she said.

The march comes a day after the Swiss government dashed hopes that many of Covid’s restrictions would be lifted next week.

Switzerland was expected to continue lifting a series of measures imposed in December and January following a sharp rise in cases. He had allowed museums and non-essential shops to reopen from March 1 and had signaled that he could allow the opening of outdoor spaces in restaurants and bars and change the requirement to work from home, from next Monday.

But Health Minister Alain Berset said Friday that it was too early to lift most of the restrictions, warning of the risk of a “third wave” of infections. He noted that most neighboring European countries were adding restrictions, not removing them, “which we are trying to avoid”.

“We are just trying, for the third wave, to make sure we do not lose control,” he told a news conference.

As of Monday, the number of people allowed to attend closed private gatherings will increase from five to 10, the government said. But she said all other measures, including the closure of restaurants, would remain in place for at least another month.

Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million people, has so far counted nearly 578,000 cases of the virus and 9,455 deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos