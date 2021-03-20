Australians hope torrential rains will end rodent plague





After enduring drought and fire, thousands of Australians are battling a plague of mice and rats, with many hoping that record rainfall will kill them all. Rodents have landed in rural parts of New South Wales and Queensland after regions experienced a bumper crop after years of drought, according to a report in the Guardian. A grocer told the newspaper he arrives five hours early to clean up his shop, the 5Star supermarket, to destroy between 400 and 500 rodents caught each night. We do not want to ever get inside in the morning. Stink stink, they will die and it is impossible to find all the bodies, said Naav Singh. “We have five or six baskets every week filled with food we are throwing out.” He added that the rats even chewed through plastic bottles of soft drinks. Another woman from the town of Toowoomba in Queensland told the Guardian that a friend of hers removed the fabric from the chair when it started to stink and found a nest of stuffed mice. The rats escape to a farm in Gilgandra, New South Wales, Australia. Melanie Moeris via Reuters Mice on farms have also caused havoc, chewing on hay bales and destroying machinery. “Some farmers have lost up to 2,500 bales,” said a local official. “There is not enough money for the council to do everything to help. All we can do is try to keep them from coming into our offices, our machinery, our tractors, our trucks. They eat all the wiring. “

Mice on farms have also caused havoc, chewing on hay bales and destroying machinery. Melanie Moeris via Reuters

Mice on farms have also caused havoc, chewing on hay bales and destroying machinery. Melanie Moeris via Reuters Next

SHUT Tragic video seems to show young migrants drowning in …

Officials, who are wary of spending thousands of dollars to deal with the plague, have said they hope the heavy rains will wipe out mice and rats naturally.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos