International
Mourners in Tanzania pay tribute to the late President John Magufuli Tanzania News
Senior officials, including new President Samia Suluhu Hassan and supporters of the ruling party attend the service at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Mourners in Tanzania have lined the streets of the country’s largest city, Dar es Salaam, to pay their respects to President John Magufuli, days after the government announced his death after nearly three weeks of public absence.
People on Saturday cried and threw flower petals as the coffin, pulled into a gun cart by a military vehicle and sunk into the Tanzanian flag, was transferred from a church at Uhuru Stadium where religious leaders recited prayers at a service attended by officials. high and supportive of Maguful.
“Before I saw the coffin, I did not believe our president was really dead,” said florist Pauline Attony after watching the highway pass.
Among the mourners was Magufulis’s successor as president, former Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
Hassan, who was sworn in on Friday to become the country’s first female president, led a government procession by depositing the coffin, giving her condolences to wife Magufulis.
Too fast for you to go, Dad. You touched our lives and we still needed you, said one girl, Beatrice Edward. We lost our defender, said another, Suleiman Mbonde, a trader.
Many wore black, or the green and yellow of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, but few inside the stadium or among crowds outside wore face masks.
Coronavirus skeptical
Hassan announced Wednesday that Magufuli, 61, had died of a heart condition. His unexplained absence, the government had denied that he was ill and several people were arrested for spreading rumors about his health prompting speculation that he was being treated for coronavirus abroad.
Tundu Lissu, the main opposition leader in Tanzania who lives in exile in Belgium, insists his sources said Magufuli had died a week earlier from an illness he had long minimized.
Magufuli had long denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania.
He had stated that the prayer had cleared the country of disease, rejected face masks or blocking measures, banned the publication of case statistics and supported alternative medicine, decorating vaccines as dangerous.
But by February, the cases had grown greatly.
After the deaths of a number of high-ranking officials officially from respiratory problems and pneumonia, the president popularly known as Bulldozer had to admit that the virus was still circulating and was indeed a danger.
While Hassan says she will take the place where Magufuli stopped, many hope she will begin a change in leadership style from her predecessor, under whose rule she had dealt a severe blow to the opposition, media and society. civil.
All eyes will be on her pandemic treatment.
On Saturday, the new president convened a special CCM meeting but ended without news of the appointment of a new deputy.
Under the constitution, the 61-year-old will serve the remainder of Magufulis’ second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025.
She has announced a 21-day mourning period. The late president will lie in state in several locations across Tanzania before his funeral next Friday in his hometown of Chato.
