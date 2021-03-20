Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination





NEW YORK, March 20, 2021 Even as the world prepares to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, acts of bigotry, hatred, and racism continue to plague societies around the world. From attacks on people of Asian descent, to violence against black men and women, to the profiling of Muslims and the oppression of indigenous peoples, these incidents are a manifestation of deep-seated systematic inequalities and prejudices that are learned from one generation to the next. Children and young people have the unique power to break this chain of hatred. And they have spoken loudly, clearly and consistently to demand an end to racism, intolerance and inequality. At UNICEF, we believe that every child deserves to grow up without discrimination and racism. We also believe that change starts from within and we have taken an inside look to make UNICEF the most comprehensive and diverse organization it can be. As part of our ongoing work to improve our organizational culture, last June we launched an Internal Task Team on Anti-Racism and Discrimination. The working team initially focused on anti-black racism, then its work was gradually expanded to address racial and ethnic discrimination, then all forms of discrimination. The objective is to address discrimination at UNICEF and to provide an open space for all our staff to make their voices heard. The work of the task force can help inform how we deliver results to children in a way without racism and discrimination. On this International Day against Racism, UNICEF stands proudly with children and young people as they fight racism and resolutely renews its commitment to ending all forms of discrimination within its ranks. IN words of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, let us work together to liberate the world from the harmful evil of racism, so that all may live in a world of peace, dignity and opportunity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos