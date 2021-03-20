The Delhi government is launching a counseling program for girls in its schools





New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Saturday launched a mentoring program for girls studying in its schools in order to encourage them to attend and support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to clear entrance exams for higher education in relation to these subjects. In a statement issued Saturday, the Delhi government said under the Education Mentoring Program up to 200 students from Indira Gandhi Women’s Technical University Delhi will mentor 1000 girls enrolled in government schools. Mentoring students will be from courses such as BTech, MTech, PhD and MBA. Later the program will cover 10,000 to 15,000 school girls. Addressing the meeting at the beginning of the program, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, Our world is becoming a knowledge economy, with dedicated research and innovations that quickly become key to progress. Although our nation is seeing some major innovations in every field of work, these innovations are driven mainly by men. Women’s participation is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of STEM. According to a study I encountered recently, women make up only 33% of the total workforce in research and innovation at STEM in South Asia. With the Education Mentoring Program, the Delhi Government wants to empower Delhi students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. We want our students, especially our girls, to receive the right guidance, which will help them build sustainable innovation. Our vision is for our girls to dominate equally in the STEM sector, he added. Emphasizing the lower enrollment of girls in Science in higher education, Sisodia urged mentor students to fill the gap. If I have to talk about the enrollment rate in pre-primary and primary schools, approximately 21 lakh children enroll each year. However, only 10,000 girls receive STEM studies in higher education. Our students and teachers are constantly trying to work hard in this area, but we need to fill this gap. Therefore, your participation and guidance will play a crucial role, he said. Delhi government school principals welcomed the initiative. AK Jha, director of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said the Initiative will help our students know about the career opportunities available to them and mentors will guide them to prepare for various entrance exams. Many of our students are from economically weak families and do not have the opportunity to receive expensive tuition. All mentoring students are girls and this will help them connect well with our students.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos