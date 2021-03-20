Florida International Air Fair October 16-17 tidings

The Florida International Air Fair is scheduled for Oct. 16-17 at Punta Gorda Airport after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The Charlotte County Airport Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a three-year contract with The Florida International Air Show Inc.
Commissioners also voted to seek proposals for a gas station and convenience store at the entrance to the airport on Piper Road.
Commissioner Vanessa Oliver asked before the air show vote why there was no clause protecting the airport from liability if the pandemic would once again shut down the popular event.
I just wanted to make sure we have no responsibility if there is an action of God, if there is a pandemic, if there is something where we say, No, the aerial show cannot continue, she said.
Airport chief executive James Parish said he did not recognize any air show involving such language.
I think the air show will follow the CDC guidelines. All air shows were canceled last year due to COVID, he said.
Air Show President Stan Smith confirmed that the airport would not be held responsible. The show is planning for facilities and measures related to COVID, he said, including sanitary stations and masks.
Parish said scheduling and cancellations, especially in 2022 and 2023, also depend on construction at the airport. The airport completed the reconstruction of one of its two runways. Plans to rebuild the second, main runway have stalled as the Federal Aviation Administration decides whether it wants to go with the airport construction plan, or add an extra foot of height.
In the gas station option, commissioners first discussed their past opposition to an object in that location because of the potential for traffic and light pollution.
No station will be built before the airport completes plans to add additional lanes to the airport entrance, Parish said.
Commissioner Robert Hancik noted that he would prefer a site on Jones Loop Road that is not on airport land.
We do not make money from this, Parish said, referring to the fact that the airport can estimate fares per gallon if the station is owned by the airport. The proposal is currently about half a percent per gallon.
Sometimes, money is not everything, Hancik said.
