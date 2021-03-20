Covid-19 positive double-bar hops test | Additional news

CARONI County Medical Officer Dr Jeanine St Bernard has strongly discouraged jumping on the grass after two people who had recently tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus had accepted it.
At Saturday ‘s Covid-19 press conference, Dr Bernard said this week she had met with Satesh Moonasar, president of the Association of Bar Keepers and Operators.
“Throwing the bar is a tradition of not just going to a bar. This is a practice I would like to strongly discourage as the exposure potential to Covid-19 increases exponentially,” she said. “We do not want this association to be despised. The association is fully on board and in full respect of Covid-19 rules and protocols. I left the meeting very hopefully.
“Premises owners do not benefit from being locked, cleaned, or shut down because they and their workers are infected with Covid-19 or quarantined,” she said.
Dr Bernard stressed that it was important for social distance to be respected outside the bars, and while noting that bar owners could not have jurisdiction over the sidewalk by the bars, she said they could discourage people from gathering outside the bar. in the premises area.
Caroni CMOH found that there has been an increase in cases in Caroni county this month, with 60 positive cases in that county recorded as of Saturday.
The increase began in early March, as at the end of February there were 25 cases in that count.
There were groups of cases recorded in the southern part of Caroni County in areas such as Claxton Bay and Freeport.
The numbers were rising rapidly and the health ministry had adopted the “ring fence” approach to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
She explained that this included deleting and quarantining more than 900 primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of positive cases, whether domestic or non-domestic, or symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Dr. Bernard stressed that this approach however affects business continuity and school attendance.
“It may sound heavy, but it ‘s something inside Caroni County especially we thought it needed to be done as the numbers were growing rapidly,” she said.
She noted that there was a trend of people not wanting to clean up even though they were living with a Covid-19 coronavirus positive person.
However, Caroni CMoH noted that if a person refused to delete, that person would still be in quarantine because of his exposure to someone at home who is Covid 19 positive.
Caroni County is not in one dome, so what will happen to another Caroni will affect others, she said.
Regarding the return of high school students to school for the CAPE and CSEC exams, Dr Bernard said the health ministry has been paying attention if anyone in the Form Four to Six category.
She said she made it known that a student in that category had been quarantined in County Caroni.
“The CSEC and CAPE exams are starting in June and we do not want students to lose their final exams. Covid-19 is still an active threat to the health and well-being of the citizens of this country. It is a threat to our students who are starting “Exams are coming soon, and public health protocols and covid-19 are there for the benefit of children-involved citizens. We need you population to take care,” she said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit