After Korea N. sever ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats to leave

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia on Friday ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of a diplomatic row over Malaysia to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States on money laundering charges. of money.

The announcement came hours after North Korea said it was severing diplomatic ties with Malaysia because it did a very big act of hostility … under US pressure. North Korea called the money laundering allegations an absurd fabrication and (a) absolute conspiracy orchestrated by the United States and warned Washington would pay a fair price.

Developments is his latest development in growing hostility between Washington and Pyongyang as the North mounts pressure on the Biden administration for a nuclear blockade. Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the ousted brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry denounced the North Korean move as unfriendly and unconstructive. “She said the government would order all diplomatic staff and those in charge at the North Korean Embassy to leave Malaysia within 48 hours.

He added that Malaysia was also forced by North Korea’s decision to close its embassy in Pyongyang. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein wrote on Twitter that all Malaysian diplomats in North Korea had returned after embassy operations were suspended in 2017.

The ministry said Malaysia had sought to strengthen ties with North Korea even after the tragic assassination of Kim Jong Nam in 2017 and that Pyongyangs’ decision was clearly unjust, disproportionate and certainly disruptive to regional peace and stability.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry website said the North Korean Embassy is headed by Kim Yu Song, daffaires and acting adviser and six other staff.

Yes, we will close. We are now discussing plans with our staff here and linking up with our government, Kim was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

North Korea has long used Malaysia as an essential economic hub for trade, labor exports, and some illegal businesses in Southeast Asia. Experts say North Korea is taking a tough stance on extradition because it sees it as a tactic of pressure on the North.

North Korea is pursuing a tough stance because it thinks it should not back down (over extradition) as then there will be a war of nerves with the Biden government in the next four years, said Nam Sung-wook, professor at South Korea University .

Nam said North Korea is also likely to worry that similar cases involving North Korean nationals could occur in other Southeast Asian countries.

Threatening to sever ties with Malaysia was one of the North’s strongest options for expressing its anger at the Biden administration without risking a final return to nuclear negotiations with Washington, said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Seoul Korea Institute for National Unification.

North Korea has insisted it will not engage in talks with Washington unless it abandons what Pyongyangs perceives as a hostile policy. But experts say North Korea will eventually seek to turn to diplomacy to find ways to ease sanctions and revive its impoverished economy.

Earlier this month, Malaysia’s highest court ruled that North Korea’s Mun Chol Myong could be extradited, dismissing his claim that the U.S. indictment was politically motivated. Moon had lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition.

In his oath, Moon denied U.S. allegations that he was involved in the supply of luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions. He denied having laundered funds through the first ventures and that he had issued fraudulent documents to support illegal shipments to his country.

Following this decision, the Muns family hired a lawyer to challenge the legality of the extradition. Attorney Emile Ezra said the new legal offer focused on Muns’ right to a fair hearing and also an order to stop his extradition.

A Malaysian official said Moon was extradited on Wednesday. The ministry statement said the extradition was carried out only after all legal proceedings had been exhausted. He said he had to dismiss a series of North Korean demarches for the government to intervene in the lawsuit.

North Korea and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1973, but their relationship suffered major setbacks for the assassination of Kim Jong Nam in 2017.

Two women, one Indonesian and the other Vietnamese, were accused of collaborating with four North Koreans in the murder of Kim Jong Nam by painting his face with nerve agent VX. The four North Koreans fled Malaysia the day Kim died. Both women were later released.

Malaysian officials never formally charged North Korea with involvement in Kim’s death, but prosecutors made it clear throughout the trial that they suspected a North Korean connection. North Korea denied that the victim was Kim Jong Nam and denied having any role in the person’s death.

South Korea’s spy service said North Korea had been trying to assassinate Kim Jong Nam for several years, although he once sent a letter to Kim Jong Un praying for his life and that of his family members after a assassinated. North Korean observers have long believed that Kim Jong Un ordered his brothers to be killed as part of efforts to oust potential rivals and strengthen his control of power.

Amid a previous diplomatic diploma, Malaysia lifted visa-free entry for North Koreans and expelled the North ambassador before North Korea barred all Malaysians from leaving the country.

Kim reported from Seoul. Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.