March 20 COVID-19 Update: Three deaths, highest daily total vaccines, 200 new cases, 108 recoveries

Vaccines reported

An additional 8,766 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 133,828. To date, this is the highest one-day total for vaccine delivery in the province.

8,766 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to the following regions: Far North West (148), Far North Central (10), Far North East (281), North West (12), North Central (24), East North (53), Saskatoon (1111), Center West (775), East East (1008), Regina (2,860), South-West (220), South-Central (667) and South-East (1597). Of the doses administered on March 19, 2,019 were delivered only at the Regina drive clinic location.

For a list of first- and second-dose doses in Saskatchewan geographically administered, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Residents aged 67 and over are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccination online or by phone. There are currently over 500 sites for vaccine appointments available between March 20 and March 24. As of March 19, 89,338 appointments have been booked using the new appointment systems: 65,791 online and 23,547 by telephone.

Additional information on qualifying and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-seshealths/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/ vaccine- prenotim.

Through the Vaccination Clinic in Regina it has been expanded to include all residents aged 60 and over

The machine immunization clinic in Regina has been expanded to include all residents over the age of 60. Residents attending the Drive-Thru Clinic in Regina and receiving their immunizations, and who had previously booked an appointment, are asked to cancel their appointment online or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829 ) between 8 and 11 p.m.

The car clinic is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (Lewvan Drive and 11 Avenue) and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. You can not book an appointment for the clinic in advance.

It is anticipated that this age range will continue to expand rapidly and qualified residents are required to check the website regularly for updates: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19- vaccine / vaccination booking.

Daily statistics COVID-19

There are 200 new COVID-19 cases to report to Saskatchewan on March 20, bringing the total of the provinces to 31,459 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two deaths were reported in the Far North area: one (1) in the 60-69 age group and one (1) in the 80+ age group. One death was reported in the 30-39 age group from the North Central area.

The new cases are found in West North West (6), East North East (2), North West (9), North Central (14), North East (5), Saskatoon (29), Central West (2), Areas of Central East (12), Regina (91), South-Central (12) and South-East (18). Six (6) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central (1) and Regina (5) areas.

There are a total of 29,608 recoveries and 1,434 cases are considered active.

One hundred and thirty five (135) people are in the hospital. One hundred and eight (108) people are receiving hospital care: Far North West (3), North North East (1), North West (6), North Central (6), Saskatoon (42), Central East (6), Regina (37), South West (1), South Central (4) and South-East (2). Twenty-seven (27) persons are in intensive care: Saskatoon (9), Central East (3), Regina (14) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 134 (11.0 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average with data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,581 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on March 19, 2021.

To date, 627,752 COVID-19 tests have been developed in Saskatchewan. As of March 18, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, the Saskatchewan level per capita was 525,690 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 693,901 tests performed per million population.

As of March 20, there are no confirmed new Variant Issues (VOCs) to be reported. There are 156 confirmed variants of concerns in Saskatchewan: 149 B1.1.1.7 (MB) and seven B1.351 (SA). The Regina area accounts for 141 (or 90 percent) of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

In addition to confirmed cases, there are currently 590 suspected VOC cases reported in the Far North (1), Saskatoon (13), Central East (6), Regina (504), South-Central (38), and South-East (28)) zonat.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Saskatchewan Government Website. Please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and- risk-of-19-in-saskatchewan.

Act to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission in Regina

There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to the transmission of disturbing variants from the community.

It is recommended that Regina and area residents – especially those over the age of 50 – not consider increasing their household bubbles to include 2-3 families up to 10 people. They should consider staying alone with their current family.

While worship services across the province will be able to expand to 30 percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is smaller starting March 19, places of worship in Regina and neighboring communities will remain at current levels of capacity that is a maximum of 30 individuals, with the necessary instructions for physical distancing and camouflage. This will remain in effect until April 5, 2021 and will be evaluated at that time.

Nearby communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM e Sherwood, RM of Pense and RM of Lumsden.

All Regina residents, those working in Regina and the area, and those planning to travel to the region are required to observe all best personal protective measures at this time to avoid further restrictions. Minimize risk in the city and throughout the region.

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distance

Wash your hands often

Reduce activities outside your home. List the intake or intake on the curb. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary trips to and from Regina

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange a COVID-19 test. If someone in your home has symptoms, the whole house should stay home until the test results are known. Test information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-seshealths/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Implementation of Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under the Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will rely on their efforts to ticket offenders to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as soon as possible, except enforcement efforts have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-masa.

General information COVID-19

General public inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-seshealth/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/ Know- your risk.