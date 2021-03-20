Police Chief Cressida Dick’s contract unlikely to be extended after Sarah Everard vigil





Police Commissioner Met Cressida Dick “is unlikely” to hold her position when the contract renewal date comes in full, according to senior government sources. The London police chief was already facing calls to resign following the police crackdown on the Black Lives Matter protests and the vigilance of Sarah Everard. Now, Priti Patel “unlikely” to extend Dame Cressida Dick’s contract, a government source told recently. For more news and features about London directly in your inbox subscribe to our newsletter here In September 2020, demonstrators outside Scotland Yard said the police commissioner failed to acknowledge racism in the force. Ms Dick also said she would not “trace the knee” as a symbol of solidarity with BLM protesters. Fast forward to March 2021, and she is now facing further scrutiny after treating Sarah Everard vigilance, which ended in women lying on the ground and arrested by police. So despite the “highly functional” employment relationship of Ms. Patel and Ms. Dick, as the government source claimed, it is thought that the police chief’s contract will not be renewed in April, 2022. The source said: “Cressida is not seen to have done an excellent job. The police approach to vigilance and handling Black Life protests matters to many people. “The general expectation is that her contract will not be extended.”

(Image: Photo by James Veysey / REX / Shutterstock)

Both the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London called for an independent inquiry into the handling of Sarah Everard’s vigilance. Mr Khan said this left him “unhappy and angry”. He told MyLondon: “I thought the vigil was an extraordinary event where women, girls and allies could come together to pay their respects to Sarah Everard but also to be a focal point on this really important issue. “I was in the record saying I’m unhappy and angry with the way the vigil was policed ​​and that ‘s why Ive asked two independent observers to see how it was policed ​​and what lessons could be learned.” Some senior police executives told The Times they did not think Ms. Dick would even want to extend her contract. One said, “She is on a big salary, it is an extremely demanding job. She is a very good commissioner, but she gets a lot of damage. It is a big assumption that she even wants an extension.” But on Monday (March 15), Ms. Dick said she had no intention of resigning, claiming that “what has happened makes me more determined, no less, to lead my organization.” Do you have a story? Here is how you can contact April: April message on Twitter here. Get in touch on Facebook here. Read more of her stories here. Email at [email protected] Like MyLondon Facebook Page and follow MyLondon Tweet AND Instagram. Want more news? Go to our homepage.







