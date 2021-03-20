International
Vaccination in the Philippines can take up to two years. Health workers fear that by then it will be a hotbed of variants
As a front-line health worker, Dr. Genalyne Maroon-Berzabal has witnessed first-hand the latest increase in COVID-19 infections in the Philippines.
The young doctor runs a pediatric clinic in Manila but, when the pandemic struck a year ago, she began working with coronavirus patients at a government hospital in the city, where the number of cases is rising.
“In the past few days, hospital admissions are increasing,” she said.
“Some of the hospitals are at full capacity.”
After a worried reception, Dr Maroon-Berzabal finally got her COVID-19 vaccine, which she hopes to protect as she fights new growth in cases.
But she is one of the lucky ones. The slow delivery and distribution of vaccines across the Philippines means many other health workers have to wait weeks or months for their turns.
So far the country has received barely enough vaccines for 1 percent of the population. At the current rate, the nation will not be vaccinated until 2023.
“The supply is extremely small, we all need to be vaccinated as soon as possible to save our lives,” Dr Maroon-Berzabal said.
And as the Philippines launches its mass immunization program, there are disturbing signs that several new and faster-spreading strains of the virus are fueling a new major wave of infections.
In the past month, the Philippines has registered hundreds of cases of variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK and 152 cases of type B.1.351 detected in South Africa.
“There is a new monster again,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned of the UK version.
“I really pray to God that this is no more dangerous, more toxic than the original COVID.”
Just last week, the country confirmed its first case of variant P.1 Brazil.
Scientists believe they have now discovered a kind of Philippine, known as P3, in the Central Visayas region.
The new local variant is “related to the possible increase in transmissibility and immune escape in some studies”, according to the Philippine UP Genome Center.
It is a grim example of the dangers faced by lower-income nations behind the global vaccine queue, but still vulnerable to the devastation of more infectious species.
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines have risen to 656,056, and almost 13,000 deaths the second highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia.
The past few days alone have seen 20,000 additional cases.
Unless tougher measures are introduced to limit the spread, health researchers are now warning that these more infectious strains of COVID-19 could see daily infections nationwide double to 11,000 by the end of March.
‘It is spreading’
Dr Guido David, of the OCTA Research Group at the University of the Philippines, said the number of virus reproductions or the number of people infected by a single COVID-19 patient had risen to 2.03.
At that rate, the virus will spread exponentially unless measures are taken to reduce it.
The worst eruption has been in the region of the capital, including Manila, which, with 13 million people, is the most populous city in the world.
Government authorities have blamed public complacency on security measures to increase COVID-19 cases.
But critics have blamed the government for failing to do more to contain the pandemic, as well as relaxing restrictions on allowing people to go out or return to work in an effort to revive the economy.
Dr David said newer species, with faster spread of the virus are also a key factor.
“It is spreading faster,” he said.
He said health workers are seeing torn infections in all families.
“We are not necessarily seeing an increase in the severity of the infection … the number of serious and critical cases. But what we are seeing is that there are more infections, especially with children,” he said.
The rise of family infections is a concern for Manila taxi driver Florentino Jadion, who has five children, one of them with serious health problems.
He currently works about 15 hours a day to reassure his wife and children and concerns that he might catch the virus and bring it home.
“No matter how careful I am, I can get it from my passengers when handling their payments or money,” Mr Jadion said.
“That is why I want to be vaccinated immediately for my safety and for my family.”
Filipinos are desperate for the vaccine
The growing crisis underscores only the lack of vaccines in the Philippines. It is one of the last countries in Southeast Asia to begin inoculating its population.
A national vaccination program officially began on March 1, but the Philippines still has only a fraction of the 150 million or more doses needed to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, in a country of 108 million people.
The Philippines has so far received only 1.1 million doses, including 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by China, and 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca under the COVAX program, designed to ensure poor countries have access to vaccines.
Vaccine deliveries of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are OK, but it may take months to arrive in the country.
The Philippine authorities have struggled to conclude deals with other vaccine manufacturers ahead of competition from the richest nations.
“Some of the richest nations get the first priority,” Dr David said.
“Some countries have provided more than they need. And now the Philippines has definitely not provided enough for our needs.”
The rise in infections, along with the slow delivery of vaccines, has sparked fears of another prolonged blockage as the only way to contain the latest outbreak.
Another blockage hits fear in the Philippines
The Philippines already endured one of the longest and most difficult blockages in the world last year when the pandemic began, forcing people to stay home for months, closing shops and businesses and restricting foreign travel.
Last week, authorities imposed a new ban on foreigners and some citizens entering the country by the end of April. Some villages in the capital region have gone into blockade, while others have imposed a night curfew to last two weeks.
The government this week warned a wider stalemate cannot be ruled out despite the impact it would have on Filipinos ’lives.
The Philippine economy suffered a record decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Zaldy Mundero, 58, has relied on his jeep, a typical open-air bus in Manila, to make a living for the past two decades.
In good times he received a decent living. But the harsh blockade last year made him actually banned from taking passengers for at least four months and he struggled to survive.
A second blockage, he says, would be devastating.
“It was hard to find work, or food for me and my kids,” he said.
