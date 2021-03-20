Spectators abroad are banned from the Tokyo Olympics.





TOKYO Spectators from overseas will not be allowed to take part in the Summer Olympics in Japan, organizers said on Saturday, making a big concession to the realities of Covid-19 even as they went ahead with plans to hold the biggest event sports in the world. Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the Tokyo organizing committee, promised at a news conference on Saturday that the lack of international spectators would not disrupt the Games. The Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different from the past, but the essence remains the same, said Ms. Hashimoto. Athletes will put everything in line and inspire people with their extraordinary performances. The Tokyo Games, which start in July, were originally scheduled for 2020 but were delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The Tokyo Organizing Committee has been trying to develop security protocols to protect participants and locals from the virus.

Concern has been high in Japan, with the vast majority saying in polls that the Games should not be held this summer. Saturday’s decision had been announced in the Japanese media for weeks. The Paralympics, starting in August, will also ban foreign spectators. Banning foreign spectators is unlikely to alleviate public concerns about the Games, as thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and journalists will still be coming to the event. Nearly 80 percent of the public wants the Olympics to be postponed or canceled altogether, according to some polls. Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, has encouraged national organizing committees to provide vaccines for athletes, and he announced this month that China had offered to provide vaccinations for participants seeking a pre-Games Games. But not all domestic spectators will have the chance to be inoculated before the Olympic Games open on July 23rd. In Japan, where the spread of vaccines has been relatively slow, the population will not be close to full vaccination until the Games start. Japan has had about 455,000 Covid-19 cases and 8,797 deaths during the pandemic, far fewer than in the United States and Western Europe, according to a New York Times database. The country declared a state of emergency in early January following an increase in infections. Since then, most areas have removed the statement. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced this week that would end in Tokyo on Sunday.

As part of its efforts to stop the spread of new, more infectious variants of Covid-19, Japan has also banned all new entry into the country from abroad since the end of December, with the exception of Olympic athletes and some of the entourage Theirs. The exception has been controversial: Foreign students and workers are still unable to enter the country and the foreign ministry has not given any clear indication of when this may change. Despite the opposition, officials plan to officially start the countdown to Thursday’s Games with the torch relay, starting in Fukushima. As with the events this summer, the number of spectators will be limited.

