The group wants teachers to have priority for hitting; local executors now ahead of them

MANILA, Philippines The government should put senior teachers on its priority list for COVID-19 vaccination to boost public confidence in the resumption of emergency classes soon, said an alliance of more than 30 organizations from the health, business and academic.

While teachers are at an average level of risk of contracting COVID, their vaccination boosts confidence to open schools, the groups said in a joint statement Friday, stressing that providing such housing to teachers has been the internationally common standard. .

They cited the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia as among the countries where educators have the upper hand in the spread of vaccines.

To date, there is no complete and concrete plan for the safe reopening of schools, they said. Teachers are critical of the continued functioning of society.

Among the 33 organizations that issued the position paper are Action for Economic Reform, Makati Business Club, Ateneo Center for Educational Development, De La Salle Philippines, Manila Medical Hospital, Philippine Business for Education, Philippine Management Association and Pediatric Association Philippines, among others.

Based on Resolution no. 1 issued by the National Temporary Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG), advanced healthcare aircraft, the elderly and co-morbid persons (Group A1 to A3) and workers in the essential sectors (A4) are ahead of teachers and social workers (B1) in the priority list of governments for inoculation against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the mayors’ request to reclassify local officials from the provinces to essential barangay-level workers who will also have priority for vaccination.

Bacolod Mayor Evelio Leonardia, president of the 145-member Philippine Cities League, said it was Undersecretary of State Epimaco Densing who briefed him on the IATF approval.

Leonardia said the reclassification would cover 1,634 provincial governors and mayors of cities and towns, and 42,046 barangay chairs across the country.

He defended the change by saying that the risk of exposure we (local officials) face every day while continuing to serve our constituents is also very high.

From B2 to A4

This development will surely inspire and encourage our local government leaders to work even harder and more effectively in implementing our COVID-19 programs, especially now that we are accelerating our efforts to vaccinate as many of our people as possible. [as possible], given the increase in cases in many areas in the country in recent weeks, Leonardia said.

Local officials, who were previously in Group B2 with other government employees on the iNITAG list, are now included in bracket A4.

On Saturday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said iNITAG would discuss the possibility of concentrating the vaccination machine in Metro Manila following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

Vaccine Tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. also said he and health secretary Francisco Duque III would discuss the issue with the advisory group. WITH REPORT BY LEILA B. SALAVERRIA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next