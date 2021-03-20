SLC International Airport finds silver lining in COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY The air travel industry is getting a boost from recently passed legislation, but Utah airport has not experienced much turmoil with even fewer trips and increased restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the pandemic hit hard on many communities, businesses and the travel industry, Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City International Airport reported both trips to states with ample outdoor recreation, such as Utah and Colorado, or beach areas like Florida, did not. stopped people from traveling safely as they tried to shake the cabin fever.

Salt Lake Airport has operated almost close to regular capacity, as it was previously pre-pandemic in 2019 numbers, with about 85% to 90% reset operations and marketing, a Delta Air Lines spokesman said.

The airlines are in line for $ 14 billion in grants and loans in exchange for promises not to lay off or lay off employees by the end of September.

A Delta representative also expressed the company’s appreciation for the support of federal governments over the past year.

A year ago, we could never have predicted the long-term and long-term impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic would have on our industry. From the beginning, Congress and the administration have shown continued and bilateral support for airline employees and, most recently, a nationwide vaccination effort. We remain grateful and confident that these efforts will allow Delta and the entire airline industry to support the global economic recovery.

Dallas Morning News reported that American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is canceling early notices sent 13,000 employees after Congress passed the $ 1.9 trillion aid package.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, issued a statement in gratitude for HR1319 passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden as the American Rescue Plan, noting that keeping aircraft in flight may also allow the airline to help the economy and support the delivery of vaccines.

We are grateful that our colleagues are no longer facing the inevitable hatred, Captain Eric Ferguson, president of the Allied Pilots Association, said in a statement. Above all, we want to do our part to help America fly again. And to that end, we thank the members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and President Biden.

With airlines being funded through federal funds, the air travel industry and airports are now waiting for other countries to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic and its limitations gradually return.

Delta representatives said the airline did not need to implement large-scale layoffs or liabilities due to the selfless sacrifices of its employees and the corporate finance team that found Delta the right liquidity in the open market.

The creative solutions in which Delta was able to get involved and the way the employees got together … strengthened Delta to come out in a key place there, said the Deltas spokesman.

Delta offers an early retirement package, according to the spokesman, and when it hit the COVID-19 pandemic, 20% of enterprise-based employees received the package. The company also attributed its success to employees, who, when offered, took long-term voluntary leave ranging from one month to one year.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in his January 2021 memo to employees, Your passion, professionalism and hard work have positioned Delta to successfully lead our industry towards recovery in 2021.

Nancy Volmer, director of communications and marketing at Salt Lake City International Airports, reported that non-stop international travel is expected to open this summer, while travel to Paris should be available again from spring 2021 and to Amsterdam until June 2021.

Volmer said the airport is seeing more people passing through its doors, but has not yet relied on pre-pandemic levels. Currently, his non-international trip is the one that draws the lot, she said, but Utah itself.

I’m not sure if it ‘s vaccine related. I think it has to do with the fact that we have excellent outdoor locations accessible here. So we have a lot of people, really, because they want to go out and we have these wonderful national parks that people can visit, she said.

The airport saw about two-thirds of its passenger volume on Sunday earlier this month as it had on the same date last year, largely due to a high level of traveling skiers, Volmer said. This number did not include the numerous passengers who flew through Salt Lake City for connecting flights.

Volmer said that although the airport is part of the city, it does not receive any funding from taxpayer dollars. Instead, it is self-sustaining through the rents of the store space inside, the fares that airlines pay to sit there, and the rental space for car rental companies.

She said the airport saw its tenants, especially those involved in the concessions, feeling the damage of the pandemic and the drop in passengers mean a drop in hours for employees to work.

Although Governor Spencer Cox has voiced support for the mask-removing legislation across the country by April 10, Volmer said nothing will change for the airport.

There is a federal mandate to wear a mask at airports. I believe it is also located in other transportation hubs, like trains and things like that, but under that federal mandate we continue to ask passengers and employees to wear masks, she said. When I get to work there is a car that stops and my temperature drops.

The dismantling of the old gates and the construction of the new gates and competitions were actually facilitated by the reduced passenger volume because of the airport that did not need so many gates to stay open, which Volmer called a silver lining of pandemic.

Because we could not build that second phase until we demolished the old buildings, but by doing that, we would basically be able to open phase two faster and also save money along the way, she said.