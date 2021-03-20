International
SLC International Airport finds silver lining in COVID-19 pandemic
SALT LAKE CITY The air travel industry is getting a boost from recently passed legislation, but Utah airport has not experienced much turmoil with even fewer trips and increased restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the pandemic hit hard on many communities, businesses and the travel industry, Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City International Airport reported both trips to states with ample outdoor recreation, such as Utah and Colorado, or beach areas like Florida, did not. stopped people from traveling safely as they tried to shake the cabin fever.
Salt Lake Airport has operated almost close to regular capacity, as it was previously pre-pandemic in 2019 numbers, with about 85% to 90% reset operations and marketing, a Delta Air Lines spokesman said.
The airlines are in line for $ 14 billion in grants and loans in exchange for promises not to lay off or lay off employees by the end of September.
A Delta representative also expressed the company’s appreciation for the support of federal governments over the past year.
A year ago, we could never have predicted the long-term and long-term impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic would have on our industry. From the beginning, Congress and the administration have shown continued and bilateral support for airline employees and, most recently, a nationwide vaccination effort. We remain grateful and confident that these efforts will allow Delta and the entire airline industry to support the global economic recovery.
Dallas Morning News reported that American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is canceling early notices sent 13,000 employees after Congress passed the $ 1.9 trillion aid package.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, issued a statement in gratitude for HR1319 passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden as the American Rescue Plan, noting that keeping aircraft in flight may also allow the airline to help the economy and support the delivery of vaccines.
We are grateful that our colleagues are no longer facing the inevitable hatred, Captain Eric Ferguson, president of the Allied Pilots Association, said in a statement. Above all, we want to do our part to help America fly again. And to that end, we thank the members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and President Biden.
With airlines being funded through federal funds, the air travel industry and airports are now waiting for other countries to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic and its limitations gradually return.
Delta representatives said the airline did not need to implement large-scale layoffs or liabilities due to the selfless sacrifices of its employees and the corporate finance team that found Delta the right liquidity in the open market.
The creative solutions in which Delta was able to get involved and the way the employees got together … strengthened Delta to come out in a key place there, said the Deltas spokesman.
Delta offers an early retirement package, according to the spokesman, and when it hit the COVID-19 pandemic, 20% of enterprise-based employees received the package. The company also attributed its success to employees, who, when offered, took long-term voluntary leave ranging from one month to one year.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in his January 2021 memo to employees, Your passion, professionalism and hard work have positioned Delta to successfully lead our industry towards recovery in 2021.
Nancy Volmer, director of communications and marketing at Salt Lake City International Airports, reported that non-stop international travel is expected to open this summer, while travel to Paris should be available again from spring 2021 and to Amsterdam until June 2021.
Volmer said the airport is seeing more people passing through its doors, but has not yet relied on pre-pandemic levels. Currently, his non-international trip is the one that draws the lot, she said, but Utah itself.
I’m not sure if it ‘s vaccine related. I think it has to do with the fact that we have excellent outdoor locations accessible here. So we have a lot of people, really, because they want to go out and we have these wonderful national parks that people can visit, she said.
The airport saw about two-thirds of its passenger volume on Sunday earlier this month as it had on the same date last year, largely due to a high level of traveling skiers, Volmer said. This number did not include the numerous passengers who flew through Salt Lake City for connecting flights.
Volmer said that although the airport is part of the city, it does not receive any funding from taxpayer dollars. Instead, it is self-sustaining through the rents of the store space inside, the fares that airlines pay to sit there, and the rental space for car rental companies.
She said the airport saw its tenants, especially those involved in the concessions, feeling the damage of the pandemic and the drop in passengers mean a drop in hours for employees to work.
Although Governor Spencer Cox has voiced support for the mask-removing legislation across the country by April 10, Volmer said nothing will change for the airport.
There is a federal mandate to wear a mask at airports. I believe it is also located in other transportation hubs, like trains and things like that, but under that federal mandate we continue to ask passengers and employees to wear masks, she said. When I get to work there is a car that stops and my temperature drops.
The airport will also pursue policies restricting public access, meaning that in addition to employees or tenants, only passengers will enter.
The dismantling of the old gates and the construction of the new gates and competitions were actually facilitated by the reduced passenger volume because of the airport that did not need so many gates to stay open, which Volmer called a silver lining of pandemic.
Because we could not build that second phase until we demolished the old buildings, but by doing that, we would basically be able to open phase two faster and also save money along the way, she said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]