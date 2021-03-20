Movement to relax mask mandate, capacity limits – CBS Denver

DENVER (AP) The Colorado Department of Health is moving to soften its nationwide mask mandate and collection capacity limits, saying the state’s role in setting COVID-19 restrictions will be reduced in favor of more control local while the acceptability of vaccination opens more widely.

The proposal announced Friday will allow local authorities and private entities “in counties with the lowest rates of coronavirus infection to determine if masks would be required. It would also end most of the capacity constraints of restaurants, personal service providers, retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers or outdoor events.

Gyms, bars and indoor events will still be subject to a limit on the number of people that can gather there. The proposed change will also not affect schools, as students aged 11 to 18 must wear masks for the rest of the academic year.

There are now only two so-called Green Level cities where this applies: the rural counties of Crowley and Otero in southern Colorado, which means they have less than 15 cases per 100,000 people within a week.

A majority of the state is at the next level of risk, while the Denver subway area is two levels higher than the less restrictive designation, where this instruction would not yet apply. For most of the state, masks will be required for enclosed public places with 10 or more people, and capacity restrictions remain in place.

