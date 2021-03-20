Browne: No personal attack against India’s High Commissioner





Foreign Minister Dr Amery Browne said he had noticed quotes in several newspapers attributed to India’s High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, who referred to a view that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was involved in “personal attacks” against him. In a statement Saturday, Browne said there was no evidence in the articles of any such attack. He added that it is in the interest of both nations to prevent the escalation of such tensions. Browne said: “Dialogue and diplomacy are the tools of our trade; they offer the potential to bring us closer than ever before, and have been successfully established to resolve disputes much larger than those currently facing us.” The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that there is

has always maintained good communication with the High Commissioner and by Friday has reached out and made numerous efforts to engage in further dialogue to help resolve the situation. He said: “Since then I have taken additional steps towards a dialogue with the aim of reaching a resolution in the shortest possible time.” On Thursday evening, the prime minister stated that the governments of Trinidad and Tobago were never told about the possibility of getting vaccines through India. The first time I heard about any vaccine from India, I heard about it from local doctors who spoke to the Indian High Commissioner, who did not speak to the governments of Trinidad and Tobago. The second I heard about it was from businessmen in Trinidad and Tobago who were looking to make deals to bring vaccines into the country, explained Dr. Rowley. In response to questions from the media over the prime minister’s comments, Sahu said, “I do not think it is in the decline of diplomatic etiquette to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos