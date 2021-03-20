International
Hindu Explains | What is the debate about the Places of Worship Act about?
On what grounds was the law challenged by a BJP leader, and what could be the consequences?
History to date: Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Center to respond to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions), 1991. The law was passed to freeze the status of all places of worship in the country as early as August 15, 1947. An exception was made to keep the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi dispute from its premises as the structure was then the subject of litigation. The dispute ended after the court ruled that the land on which the Masjid stood should be handed over to the Hindu community for the construction of a Ram temple. The challenge to the Law calls into question the legitimacy of the prohibition imposed on any community making claims in each other’s places of worship.
What does the 1991 Act say?
The Act states that no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination into one of the various denominations or sections. It contains a statement that a place of worship will continue to be as it was on August 15, 1947. Significantly, it prohibits any legal proceedings from being initiated in relation to the character of a place of worship and declares that all lawsuits and complaints in waiting before any court or authority on the date of cessation in connection with the conversion of the character of a place of worship shall be softened. In other words, all pending cases will end and no further proceedings can be instituted. However, any lawsuit or proceeding relating to any status conversion that has occurred after the termination date may continue.
Read also | What does the Places of Worship Act protect?
The 1991 Act will not apply in some cases. It will not apply to ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains that are covered by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. It will also not apply to any claim that has been settled or finally settled, any disputes which was decided by the parties before the entry into force of the 1991 Act, or in the conversion of any country that occurred with the adoption.
The act specifically excluded from his protection zone the place of worship commonly referred to as Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. It was done to allow the pending trial to continue, as well as to save space for a negotiated solution.
Anyone who violates the ban on converting the status of a place of worship is punishable by up to three years in prison, and a fine. Those who attempt or participate in a criminal conspiracy to commit this offense will receive the same punishment.
What are the reasons for the challenge?
The claimant, Ashwini Upadhyay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), argues that the Act deprives communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains of the right to reclaim their places of worship through legal proceedings. This means depriving people of the right to seek justice through the courts and to obtain a remedy. He also claims that the date of termination, 15 August 1947, is arbitrary and irrational.
Read also | Ayodhya Land Excluded in Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act: Supreme Court
The petition claims that the legislation legalizes the actions of invaders in the past who destroyed places of worship. He wonders how the law can exclude Rami’s birthplace, but not Krishna.
It is also said that the law violates the right to practice and propagate religion, as well as the right to manage and administer places of worship. Moreover, it runs counter to the principle of secularism and the duty of states to preserve and protect religious and cultural heritage.
What has the SC said about the status freeze?
In its final decision on the Ayodhya dispute, the Supreme Court had noted that the Act imposes an irreplaceable obligation towards the implementation of our commitment to secularism. The Court went on to say: Non-registration is a fundamental feature of fundamental constitutional principles, secularism is an essential component.
Read also | Center to reaffirm 1991 Place of Worship Act: CPI (M)
The court described the law as a law that preserves secularism by not allowing the status of a place of worship to be changed after Independence. With words of warning against further attempts to change the character of a place of worship, Bench with five judges said, Historical mistakes cannot be corrected by people taking the law into their own hands. Preserving the character of places of public worship, Parliament has insecurely mandated that history and its errors should not be used as instruments to suppress the present and the future.
What are the implications of the issue?
Several Hindu organizations have filed claims for the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. Civil lawsuits have been filed in a Mathura court seeking the relocation of the 17th-century mosque from what some claim is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Any order that strikes or diminishes the 1991 law on the status of places of worship is likely to affect the outcome of such proceedings.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]