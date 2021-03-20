Hindu Explains | What is the debate about the Places of Worship Act about?

On what grounds was the law challenged by a BJP leader, and what could be the consequences?



History to date: Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Center to respond to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions), 1991. The law was passed to freeze the status of all places of worship in the country as early as August 15, 1947. An exception was made to keep the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi dispute from its premises as the structure was then the subject of litigation. The dispute ended after the court ruled that the land on which the Masjid stood should be handed over to the Hindu community for the construction of a Ram temple. The challenge to the Law calls into question the legitimacy of the prohibition imposed on any community making claims in each other’s places of worship.

What does the 1991 Act say?

The Act states that no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination into one of the various denominations or sections. It contains a statement that a place of worship will continue to be as it was on August 15, 1947. Significantly, it prohibits any legal proceedings from being initiated in relation to the character of a place of worship and declares that all lawsuits and complaints in waiting before any court or authority on the date of cessation in connection with the conversion of the character of a place of worship shall be softened. In other words, all pending cases will end and no further proceedings can be instituted. However, any lawsuit or proceeding relating to any status conversion that has occurred after the termination date may continue.

The 1991 Act will not apply in some cases. It will not apply to ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains that are covered by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. It will also not apply to any claim that has been settled or finally settled, any disputes which was decided by the parties before the entry into force of the 1991 Act, or in the conversion of any country that occurred with the adoption.

The act specifically excluded from his protection zone the place of worship commonly referred to as Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. It was done to allow the pending trial to continue, as well as to save space for a negotiated solution.

Anyone who violates the ban on converting the status of a place of worship is punishable by up to three years in prison, and a fine. Those who attempt or participate in a criminal conspiracy to commit this offense will receive the same punishment.

What are the reasons for the challenge?

The claimant, Ashwini Upadhyay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), argues that the Act deprives communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains of the right to reclaim their places of worship through legal proceedings. This means depriving people of the right to seek justice through the courts and to obtain a remedy. He also claims that the date of termination, 15 August 1947, is arbitrary and irrational.

The petition claims that the legislation legalizes the actions of invaders in the past who destroyed places of worship. He wonders how the law can exclude Rami’s birthplace, but not Krishna.

It is also said that the law violates the right to practice and propagate religion, as well as the right to manage and administer places of worship. Moreover, it runs counter to the principle of secularism and the duty of states to preserve and protect religious and cultural heritage.

What has the SC said about the status freeze?

In its final decision on the Ayodhya dispute, the Supreme Court had noted that the Act imposes an irreplaceable obligation towards the implementation of our commitment to secularism. The Court went on to say: Non-registration is a fundamental feature of fundamental constitutional principles, secularism is an essential component.

The court described the law as a law that preserves secularism by not allowing the status of a place of worship to be changed after Independence. With words of warning against further attempts to change the character of a place of worship, Bench with five judges said, Historical mistakes cannot be corrected by people taking the law into their own hands. Preserving the character of places of public worship, Parliament has insecurely mandated that history and its errors should not be used as instruments to suppress the present and the future.

What are the implications of the issue?

Several Hindu organizations have filed claims for the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. Civil lawsuits have been filed in a Mathura court seeking the relocation of the 17th-century mosque from what some claim is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Any order that strikes or diminishes the 1991 law on the status of places of worship is likely to affect the outcome of such proceedings.