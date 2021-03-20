Dozens of arrests as police condemn the shutdown of protest violence





or at least 36 people were arrested in an anti-blockade protest in central London, which saw crowds throwing rockets at police and gathering officers. Thousands of people joined Saturday’s demonstration, which traveled from Hyde Park to St Pauls Cathedral and back to Westminster ahead of the anniversary of the UK’s first blockade, which began on March 23 last year. It came after more than 60 lawmakers and colleagues signed a letter warning that allowing police to criminalize people for protesting is unacceptable and illegal. Metropolitan Police marched with protesters on their way along Oxford Street, Chancery Lane, Embankment and Parliament Square before heading to Whitehall. Among those who took part in the march were controversial actor Laurence Fox and Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labor Party leader Jeremy. READ MORE Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square dispersed, while other demonstrators returned to Hyde Park. But police met with more hostile responses there later in the evening as protesters threw bottles and cans at them and some officers were later forced to return to their vans. A group of about 100 people chased police vehicles, punching and kicking them as they fled the area. Members of the public left the park, with small children transported by their parents. About 100 police officers arrived wearing riot helmets and carrying shields and urged people to go home. Met said 36 people had been arrested by 6.45pm, many for violating Covid rules. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Protest against the blockade in central London / Teli PA Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the police operation, said while most of those present caused no problems, there were pockets of disturbances with crowds throwing bottles and other rockets, and a number of officers were attacked. On a challenging day for the force, the officers tried to explain to people their actions were illegal under Covid-19 regulations and encouraged them to go home to protect themselves and others during the public health crisis. Where that approach did not work and officers were received with hostility, police enforced regulations and made arrests, he said. DAC Taylor added: We once again saw police coming under fire from rockets fired by people into the crowd, and some were injured as a result of targeted attacks. Totally totally unacceptable and sad that the officers enforcing the regulations that are there to protect us all were victims of violent attacks. I wish him a speedy recovery. Many of those on duty in central London today should have been in their local communities dealing with violent crime and other local issues, but they played a role in reducing the risk of Covid-19 spreading by dispersing crowds . < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Police cordon off band stand in Clapham Common, London after Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially canceled / Teli PA Saturday’s clashes come a week after Met faced criticism for his handling of a vigil at Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard. The MPs’ letter said such shocking scenes were completely avoidable if the Government had given instructions to the police and ensured that the protests were clearly excluded from banning rallies under blockade. She addressed Home Secretary Pati Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock and was coordinated by Liberty and Big Brother Watch, Signatories include Tory MPs Sir Charles Walker, Steve Baker, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir Desmond Swayne and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

