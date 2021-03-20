Surrey For the Future, Sustainabiliteens throw banners in support of Global Climate Strike – News Arch News





Surrey For Future and Sustainabiliteens unveiled a banner in support of the Global Climate Strike on Friday (March 19th). The two organizations held a “banner drop” outside the office of Surrey Center MP Randeep Sarai, defending climate action, according to a statement. It was part of Fridays for Global Future Climate Action Day, “as young activists around the world demand climate justice from world leaders.” Climate strikes are part of Fridays for the Future, which started by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg in August 2018. Both organizations are demanding that the federal government amend Bill C-12, Canada’s Net Emissions Accountability Act, “to include emissions targets for 2025.” “The current goals of the 2030 bill will be too little, too late for Canada.” Arshia Uppal, a youth activist with Surrey Sustainabiliteens, said politicians should advocate for causes such as the Bill C-12. “When we work together, the climate movement goes from being ‘the climate crisis against the world’ to ‘the world against the climate crisis,'” she noted. “The hard truth is that, although governments are becoming more inclined to listen to young people, they are more willing to make changes when people in political power advocate for climate justice.” Naisha Khan, also with Surrey Sustainabiliteens, said “we are tired and scared for our future”. “We gathered in the middle of a pandemic to be here as we can not just sit in class and watch the climate crisis worsen.” Surrey For Future, according to the announcement, advocates for urgent climate action, organizing climate strikes since May 2019 and “successfully campaigned for the City of Surrey to declare a climate emergency in November 2019.” The Surrey chapter of Sustainabiliteens was created in March 2020 and young people participated in the national campaign “Do Not Go Back” on September 25, 2020 with a local strike on the youth climate. [email protected]

