Delhi: 250 university students to mentor over 1,000 girls in grade XI, XII





Launching its Youth for Education initiative, the Delhi government announced that 250 students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Women Technical University (IGDTUW) will instruct over 1,000 female students of the schools run by them and help them work towards a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The initiative was announced by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his budget speech. He had stated that this is part of making education a mass movement and that the government will prepare the loop of successful, educated young people to help those students who are struggling in reading, writing due to lack of resources or information. The program is starting with 250 IGDTUW B.Tech, M.Tech, Ph.D and MBA students, each of whom will take care of five girls who are currently in the course of science in grades XI and XII. The aim of the initiative is for them to give girls clarity about their careers at STEM, help them prepare for entrance exams and have teaching resources, and support them in their transition from school to college. Sisodia stated that this program is part of their drive to enable and encourage more women to join the STEM workforce. If I have to talk about the enrollment rate in pre-primary and primary schools, approximately 21 lakh children enroll each year. However, only 10,000 girls receive STEM studies in higher education. Our students and teachers are constantly trying to work hard in this area, but we need to fill this gap. Therefore, your participation and guidance will play an essential role… I am aware that many students are confused about their long-term goals and seek the right information at the right time because making such decisions can be challenging. The best kind of instruction a student can get is from his / her senior. I am happy that you will play a key role in leading our students, Sisodia said, addressing mentors on Saturday. We had arrived at the VC and the university had had sessions with its students… The VC had told them that this is something good they could do for the country. There were also interviews and written tests for them. The official plan is that the association between the mentors and the girls will last for six months, but there are many requests from the mentors to extend it for a year. They will call for mentors every weekend and we will also schedule meetings, said a Delhi government representative.

