6 Lions Found Dead in Uganda National ParkExBulletin







footprint Ariel Schalit / AP Ariel Schalit / AP Conservatives and wildlife enthusiasts are mourning the case of six lions found dead and dismembered in what is suspected to be a poisoning in one of Uganda’s most famous national parks. Dead vultures gave a clue. In a statement, the Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA) said the big cats were found Friday night with “most of their bodies missing” in Queen Elizabeth National Park, their corpses surrounded by lifeless scavengers, “indicating possible poisoning of lions.” The UWA said it was “saddened” by the serious issue and that it “could not rule out illegal wildlife trafficking”. The discovery is a devastating blow that officials say could negatively affect the country’s tourism sector, which is a high foreign exchange winner for Uganda. Natural tourism throws $ 1.6 billion into the economy each year. It is not the first time lions have been placed in the country’s most famous national park. In 2018, a pride of 11 lions, including eight cubs, were found dead, believed to have been poisoned. Suspicion then fell on the farmers who denied any involvement but who also expressed disappointment for the wildlife that kills their livestock and damages their crops. To stimulate farmers living near reserves and parks to protect increasingly vulnerable wildlife, Ugandan authorities are giving farmers 20% of the gate fees received in national parks. UWA says the revenue-sharing scheme enhances the livelihood of the local community and helps support protected areas. A vulnerable species According to wildlife conservation groups, the illegal wildlife trade, poachers and trophy hunters are contributing to the extinction of lions on the African continent. Habitat loss, poor regulation of legal trade and climate change are also executives in their declining number. About 20,000 lions still live in the wilds of Africa; a century ago were 200,000 lions, the largest cats in Africa. Lions are currently listed as “vulnerable” on the “red list” of endangered species compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Queen Elizabeth National Park boasts comprehensive savannas, crater lakes and forests and is home to around 600 species of birds and 95 mammals, including elephants, rhinos and leopards. There is also a lion conservation and cats are among the biggest tourist attractions. The park is famous for its largest population lions climbing trees, and all the pride can be noticed in the tree. Newly discovered mutilated lions are reported to have this special feature of climbing trees. A 2017 Ugandan lion population census put the number at 493, according to the nonprofit WildAid. Nearly half live in Queen Elizabeth National Park, where a team of investigators are now on the ground, teaming up with defenders and police to investigate this latest grim attack on African wildlife.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos