Covaxin gets emergency approval in Nepal | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: India’s first indigenous Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Medical Research Council-National Institute of Virology, Pune, (ICMR-NIV), has now received approval for emergency use in neighboring Nepal.

The sentencing by the Nepalese drug regulator came after the drug advisory committee of Nepal’s drug administration department met on Friday and ruled on a conditional EUA, according to reports from Nepal. Bharat Biotech is believed to have applied for EUA in Nepal in the second week of January, but approval came over the weekend after the company stated that Covaxin showed a temporary efficiency of around 81%.

The Indian drug regulator also removes the label of the clinical trial mode for the entire vaccine of the virion, inactivated virus after Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV unveiled intermediate efficacy data in the first week of March.

With this, Covaxin becomes the third Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Nepal after AstraZeneca-Oxfords Covishield, made by the Pune-based India Serum Institute and made by Chinas Sinopharm.

While Zimbabwe gave its approval for the vaccine earlier this month, Brazil has signed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin. Nations like Ukraine and France are also in the squares with the company for the procurement of desi vaccine supplies.

Over the weekend, 2 loop doses of the vaccine were distributed in Mauritius, under the Indias Vaccine Maitri program.

