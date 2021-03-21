According to the report, the world remained ‘resilient’ amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic

article

The coronavirus brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and stagnation, and disease and death, but an annual report on worldwide happiness released Friday suggests the pandemic has not crushed people’s souls.

The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that as emotions changed when the pandemic was established, long-term life satisfaction was less affected.

“What we’ve found is that when people take a long look, they’ve shown a lot of resilience over the past year,” said Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report’s co-authors, from New York.

The annual report, produced by the UN Sustainable Solutions Network, lists 149 countries based on gross domestic product per capita, healthy longevity and residents’ opinions. Surveys ask respondents to show on a scale of 1-10 how much social support they feel they have if something goes wrong, their freedom to make their life choices, their sense of how corrupt their society is and how generous they are.

Due to the pandemic, polls were conducted in just under 100 countries for this year’s World Happiness Report, the ninth that has been compiled since the start of the project. The ranking of the index for other nations was based on estimates from past data.

The results from both methods had European countries occupying nine of the top 10 places in the list of happiest places in the word, with New Zealand closing the group. The top 10 countries are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria.

It was the fourth year in a row that Finland came out on top. The United States, which was at No. 13 five years ago, fell from 18th to 19th place. In a shortlist listing only those countries surveyed, the US ranked 14th.

“We discover year after year that life satisfaction is reported to be the happiest in the social democracies of Northern Europe,” Sachs said. “People feel safe in those places, so trust is high. The government is seen to be trustworthy and honest, and trust in each other is high.”

Finland’s comparative success in curbing COVID-19 may have contributed to the enduring trust the people of the country have in their government. The country took swift and far-reaching measures to stop the spread of the virus and has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in Europe.

“In Finland, too, of course, people have suffered,” said Anu Partanen, author of “The Nordic Theory of Everything” in Helsinki on Friday. “But back in Finland and the Nordic countries, people are really lucky because society still supports a system that preserves these kinds of shocks.”

Overall, the index showed little change in happiness levels compared to last year’s report, which was based on pre-pandemic information.

“We asked two kinds of questions. One is about life in general, the value of life, we call it. How is your life going? The other is about mood, emotions, stress, anxiety,” Sachs said. “Of course, we are still in the middle of a deep crisis. But the responses to the assessment of long-term life did not change decisively, even though the rift in our lives was so profound.”

Issues that affect the well-being of people living in the United States include racial tensions and rising income inequality among richer and poorer residents, happiness experts say.

“As for why the U.S. ranks much lower than other similar or even less affluent countries, the answer is straightforward,” said Carol Graham, an expert at the Brookings Institution who was not included in the report. “The United States has larger gaps in the ranking of happiness between rich and poor than most other rich countries.”

The co-author of the report Sonja Lyubormirsky, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, noted that American culture gives signs of wealth such as big houses and cars more than other countries, “and material things do not make us happy “

In contrast, people’s perception that their country was dealing well with the pandemic contributed to an overall increase in well-being, said Sachs of Columbia. Some Asian countries came out better than they had in last year’s rankings; China moved to 84th place from 94th last year.

“This has been a difficult period. People are going through it when they search for a long time. But there are also a lot of people suffering in the short term,” he said.

Finnish philosopher Esa Saarinen, who was not included in the report, thinks that the Finnish character itself can help explain why the country continues to lead the index.

“I think Finns are quite kind of content on some level to be just who we are,” he said. “We really shouldn’t be any more.”

Seth Borenstein in Washington DC contributed to this report.