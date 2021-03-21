Hindu Explains | Why do the Mizoram Center and government differ on the issue of refugees in Myanmar?

Why is the Centers directive at odds with the governments of the States that stay in the flow?



History to date: With the February 1 military coup in Myanmar, Mizoram is caught between a humanitarian desire and India’s refugee policy. At least 1,000 people from Myanmar’s neighboring Chin State have reportedly crossed into Mizoram, fearing a military coup. The Mizoram government favors providing housing for Chins, who have ethnic ties to most of Mizo in the State, but the Home Office has made it clear that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and Protocol 1967 theron.

When did the refugees start arriving?

Mizoram began feeling the heat a month after the military coup when three police personnel crossed into Lungkawlh village in Serchhip district. Within a few weeks, the number rose to nearly 400. According to the State Department, a majority of those seeking asylum were deserters from the Myanmar police and fire department. They had to flee after joining the civil resistance movement.

The influx of Myanmar nationals was reported by Hnahthial, Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip districts. Most of the refugees crossed the Tiau River which crosses most of the Mizorams 510 km border with Myanmar.

Is this the first time this has happened?

Extremism, counter-insurgency and sectarian violence have driven people from Myanmar to India in the past as well. More than 1,200 Buddhists and Christians from Myanmars Arakan State had taken refuge in Mizorams Lawngtlai district in 2017. They fled their homes after the Myanmar Army clashed with the extremist Arakan Army. The refugees stayed behind for more than a year. Thousands of Chins are said to have lived in Mizoram for over 40 years now.

There have been other such cases, though not to this degree. Manipur, too, has long dealt with the issue of flow, albeit on a smaller scale. Kuki-Zomi villages have often had people crossing from Myanmar.

How porous is the border?

Unlike India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, most of the border with Myanmar is without any fences. Assam Rifle personnel guard the border, but difficult terrain comes in the way of maintaining hermetic vigilance.

There have been calls to encircle the border. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, said the border siege would also help control the movement of extremist groups to and from Myanmar.

Some oppose the idea, insisting that a fence would make it difficult for border residents to move freely in any other country. Both countries had inside 2018 agreed to modernize the movement of people within 16 km of the border on both sides. There are more than 250 villages with about 3,00,000 people living within 10 km of the India-Myanmar border.

Where do Center and Mizoram stand now?

As a humanitarian gesture, the Mizoram government on February 26 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Deputy District Commissioners to facilitate the entry of refugees and migrants. The PSV stated that all Myanmar nationals entering Mizoram in connection with political developments in the country will be properly identified.

The government said those facing a threat to their lives should be treated as refugees, given medical care, assistance and rehabilitation and security. But PSV was revoked on March 6 after the Center conveyed its dissatisfaction to the State for development. On March 10, the Interior Ministry’s Northeast Division issued a letter to the top secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and the General Director of Assam Rifles, directing them not to allow refugees from Myanmar. and take appropriate measures under the law. The ministry stressed that state governments do not have the authority to grant refugee status to any foreigner.

Mizoram is not happy about that. They are like family … we share ethnic ties with them, said Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram K. Vanlalvena. We do not want the Indian government to offer them full-time citizenship or employment. The only thing we ask is to allow these refugees to stay until their country returns to normal.