No COVID-19 case in Nunavut

PM praises ‘Arviat’ s strength and hard work as active cases drop to zero for first time since January

By Nunatsiaq News

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut for the first time in about two months.

The Nunavuts Government update on Saturday showed zero active cases, having landed on two occasions in Arviat earlier in the week.

Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq posted a tweet praising the people of Arviat for their strength and hard work.

Continue like this. I’m so proud of my home community, Savikataaq wrote Saturday afternoon in a tweet marked with four exclamation marks.

Arviat had been the only community in the whole territory with active cases since the end of January.

Nunavut reported its first COVID-19 cases last November, affecting Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet, Whale Cove and Arviat. In early January, the territory did not have any active cases to report. But later that month, positive cases were discovered again in Arviat.

While public health restrictions were eased throughout the territory, strict rules remained in force in Arviat. It was the Nunavut community hit hardest by COVID-19, occupying about 85 percent of the territories 395 cases.

An arviat man who died at a hospital in Winnipeg in December was Nunavuts first recorded COVID-19 death. Last week, however, 12 cases, including three deaths that were recorded in Manitoba, were transferred to Nunavut for registration purposes, bringing the death toll in the territories to four.

Across Canada, more than 927,000 cases, including 22,617 deaths, have been reported since the coronavirus was first detected in early 2020.