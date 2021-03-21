Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight new cases of MIQ, none in the community

There are eight new Covid-19 cases to report today – all in MIQ and none in the community.

The Ministry of Health has revealed the latest numbers in its first update since Friday.

It has now been 21 days since the last case was reported to the community.

The seven-day average of newly detected cases at the border is four, while the total number of active cases is 58.

The eight new cases are travelers coming from Singapore, Pakistan, Qatar, the Philippines, Sweden, India, Ireland and Papua New Guinea.

The person who traveled to Singapore is considered to be a historical case and currently non-infectious. They arrived from there on March 2 and then flew back to Singapore on March 7, after which they returned a poor positive test result.

On Friday, 5223 tests were processed and yesterday 4166 tests were processed. The average of seven-day rolling mills until yesterday was processed 4412 tests.

The latest figures come as the Cabinet prepares to discuss a quarantine bubble without quarantine on Monday, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she does not want to issue a timeline until a date is set.

Only one visitor from Australia so far this year tested positive for Covid-19 while in isolated isolation and health experts have described a transtasman blister as a very low risk.

This week Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said airlines and airports will need at least three weeks to establish practices for a bubble to function safely.

He said many issues remain unresolved, including when the bubble should be suspended, what happens to the blocked Kiwis if suspended, testing requirements in both countries, exit visa requirements for Australians coming here, and compliance tracking compliance. of both country systems.

The inclusion of other countries in the bubble is also a consideration and people are already allowed to travel to New Zealand from the Cook Islands and Niue without having to quarantine.

What to do with empty MIQ rooms is also an issue, and health experts have tossed the idea of ​​closing them instead of allowing travelers from higher-risk places to use them.

Hipkins has said the government is considering options, but is unlikely to open the entire 30 to 40 per cent capacity of MIQ to travelers from countries other than Australia because that would increase the risk.

A bubble is also highly anticipated by the struggling tourism industry hoping an influx of Australian visitors will ease the loss of foreign tourists.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health blamed a “process issue” for over-reporting Covid Active cases in this country.

Health officials said Wednesday there were 97 active cases in New Zealand – but on Friday that number was revised to 55.

“Some recovered cases were discharged from a managed quarantine facility but their status was not updated from active to recovered in our reporting systems,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Beenshte confirmed that all positive cases were properly managed and there was no risk to the community.”

The last update was on Friday, when there were 10 new cases in managed isolation and quarantine and there were no new community cases. Photo / Dean Purcell

The ministry continued to encourage people to use the NZ Covid Tracer app.

There were 1,099,808 scans in the last 24 hours until 13:00 yesterday, and 1,042,604 scans per day on average for the past week.

“Please scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the app dashboard if you have not already done so,” the ministry said.