Delhi government removes distribution scheme name under Centers red flag | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi Red Flag Center governments plan to distribute the ration on the eve, Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the food department to remove the scheme name and prepare to launch it without any name. The center had conveyed to the state government that it could not use highly subsidized food from the central pool under the National Food Safety Act for the scheme. It was scheduled to launch on March 25th.

At a meeting with food department officials Saturday, the CM urged officials to make the necessary change to the scheme and place it in front of the cabinet. We called a cabinet meeting on Monday where this scheme will pass. There will be no name. After the cabinet nap, we will send it to the central government and I very much hope that this time the Center will approve it, said Kejriwal, addressing you at a press conference.

Our sole purpose is to send ration to Delhi: CM

Kejriwal said he wants to provide ration on the beneficiaries threshold to control the mafia and does not want to take any credit. “But we will not let any obstacles stop us and we have decided to accept all the guidelines and clauses proposed by the central government. Our sole purpose is to send rations to the citizens of Delhi. We just want the poor of Delhi to “They get a clean ration without any difficulty. If that happens, I will get peace and we will receive the blessings of the poor,” he said.

CM stressed that getting rations from PDS stores is a tedious task for beneficiaries. “All ration stores are supposed to open every day, but generally they only open for two or three days. This makes getting the ration very difficult and many ration traders mix unhealthy materials in it. In many cases, traders also charge extra weak, “CM said, adding that this was what pushed his government to come up with the scheme.

Kejriwal said the Center has conveyed to the Delhi government that it cannot bear the name Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. “It looks like they have a problem with using the word Mukhya Mantri. The center has written that the name of the scheme will make it look like a state government scheme. I want to make it very clear that we did not plan this scheme for him. “We believe that all the credit should go to others and all the work should be done by us. All the responsibilities are with us and this is our principle,” he said.

The scheme for distributing rations on the doorstep is very close to the heart of the Kayriwals. “It’s very important for me to defeat the ration mafia and ensure that every poor person in the state gets the ration on his or her doorstep. This is a personal battle for me,” the prime minister said. “My fight with the ration mafia started about 22 years ago. I worked to work in the income tax department and then left to work for the poor in Delhi. I worked to work with group residents and JJ slums in Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagari and Seemapuri.This was when I learned how the citizens of Delhi struggle to get the ration.We found out how the ration mafia worked and how they forged signatures of the poor.We saw that how the poor do not get rations and how the mafia robbed them.We protested against the mafia, we fought for the rights of the poor.During this war, many of our protesting colleagues faced attacks from the mafia.Despite the war, we can not to change a lot in the system, Kejriwal said.

CM said the ration mafia is very powerful. “They have good connections and they never wanted this scheme to be implemented. I was convinced that our 22-year-old dream would come true, but yesterday when we received this letter, it made me feel a little sad,” he said. ai.

