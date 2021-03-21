The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is available to anyone in Sask. 59 and above: health authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding the availability of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

The Regina vaccine facility is now open to anyone 59 years of age or older, according to a press release Saturday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Previously the device through the car was available only to those who were between the ages of 60 and 69 years.

“The JSC has recently adopted national guidelines allowing individuals over the age of 65 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the news release said.

“This age extension for Regina Drive Thru will help ensure that we continue to maximize the availability of immunization for this site.”

The site is located on the premises of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT. Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waiting times for the Regina Clinic are available online and are updated every hour. Those online can tune in to 107.5 FM for information on the immunization process.

Anyone who qualifies for a vaccine is strongly encouraged to participate and get an injection. Anyone over the age of 67 are encouraged to book an online appointment using their provincial health card, or call 1-833-727-5829 between 8am and 11am CT.