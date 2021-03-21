Londoners against the blockade attack the police in mass protest





Dozens were arrested by London police on Saturday as thousands marched through city streets in protest of COVID blocking restrictions. Londoners against the blockade turned violent, throwing bottles and cans at police officers who tried to maintain order during a demonstration violating coronavirus regulations, reported Sky News. Officers were reportedly forced to return to their vehicles as approximately 100 people chased them violently, punching and kicking the officers with whom they came in contact. KATE MIDDLETON Visits privately the memorial to the murdered woman from LONDON The protest was surrounded Hyde Park and continued on Oxford Street, but roughly 100w riot police with helmets and shields were forced to descend on the royal park when people became aggressive as it got dark. Demonstrators shouted “shame on you” at police, while others held banners reading “stop ruining our children’s lives” and “Yes sex is great, but have you ever been done by the government?” reported the London edition, Evening Standard. Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce, “Officers will take action when necessary.” “Meeting officers are engaging with those gathered around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home. , “they wrote. K SERKONI P MR LOSS OF INTENSIFICATIONS TOM WOMEN MB Leaders of the Labor Party, a center-left political party in the UK, lead the march to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons strict COVID measures. London has been under blockade since December 20, but England was set to begin reopening on March 29, with groups of six people or less allowed to meet outside. The stores were not scheduled to reopen until April 12, he announced BBC, but it is unclear whether the densely populated city of London would follow the restoration of country guidelines. Saturday’s protest came just days after 60 lawmakers wrote a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel warning against criminalizing the protest, The Evening Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION The letter said “it is not acceptable and it is not legal” for the police to prevent people from protesting. The letter followed the Metropolitan Police sharing an alert for Sarah Everard last week, a London woman kidnapped and killed by a police officer.

