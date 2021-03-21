Australia may review quarantine measures as more are vaccinated





Photo: Carla Gottgens / Bloomberg Photo: Carla Gottgens / Bloomberg Australia could consider reducing its quarantine requirements and allowing returning travelers to isolate themselves at home as more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Brendan Murphy, secretary of the Department of Health. As vaccines are being collected in Australia and around the world, the government will begin to progressively review its border measures and quarantine, Murphy said. “We can think, for example, of reducing the length of quarantine, much more home quarantine, especially for vaccinated people,” Murphy told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program. “Our risk tolerance will change during the second half of this year.” The first step is to reduce internal restrictions, make sure state borders are not closed and that officials are safer responding to small explosions, he said. Murphy said he hopes “pretty good international trips will happen next year” but it is difficult to predict what will happen to international borders because of the unknowns surrounding vaccines. There are still questions about how long protection with inoculations will last and how effective they are in preventing asymptomatic transmission and against different strains of the virus, he said. Murphy said he was convinced the vaccines were safe despite several European countries banning the use of AstraZeneca Plc treatment due to concerns about some side effects. Australia is targeting to inoculate all residents with a first dose by the end of October and the government is trying to bring it forward as much as possible, Murphy said. Read: Delayed delivery of vaccines as floods hit Australia’s east coast The Australian government has been criticized for being slow to act to help control the blast in Papua New Guinea that has overwhelmed the health system of its nearest neighbor. Australia’s response was “insufficient and too late,” said Doctors Sans Frontières Australia / Médecins Sans Frontières, said in a statement. Murphy said the outbreak in Papua New Guinea was “a real concern” with challenges such as low test levels and data entry problems. Australia was sending doses of vaccines, protective equipment, a medical support team and a ventilator and will continue to review the support it provides, Murphy said. Read: Australia calls on Europe to send AstraZeneca vaccines to PNG Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

