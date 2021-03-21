International
4500 calls for help, blue mountain pedestrians rescued
Two pedestrians in the Blue Mountains were rescued after they got stuck while walking in heavy rain.
Emergency services remain on high alert across the state as record-breaking rainfall and raging waters threaten homes and life in low-lying areas along the NSW coast.
A stern weather warning, including heavy rainfall and harmful winds, has been issued to people in Mid Coast, Sydney metropolitan and parts of the northern rivers, Hunter, Illawarra, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, southwest slopes, Snowy Mountains , ACT and North Table.
Another 750 calls for emergency services were made on Saturday, including two marchers returning from a camp at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
The pair, who were walking on the Six-Foot Road in Katoomba, ran into trouble after getting stuck between a swollen fast current and a waterfall passing in their path.
After the triple-0 call for help, Blue Mountains and NSW Ambulance Special Operations Police assistants managed to find the couple near Nellie’s Glen.
Officers created a rope system, which enabled pedestrians to safely cross falls into a harness.
The pair were examined by paramedics before being allowed to leave.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said more than 4,500 calls for help had been made since Thursday.
He told ABC at least 1,500 State Emergency Service volunteers had come out in “very difficult circumstances” and he expected calls for help to continue to rise with the heaviest rainfall forecast.
“(We are) dealing with down trees, power outages in places, helping electricity companies by cleaning up rubbish and damaging homes,” Mr Austin said Sunday morning.
“We saw a mini-tornado across parts of the Sydney subway yesterday and obviously a very substantial amount of flood-related calls up and down that coastline.”
River systems are expected to peak again over the next two days, with heavy rainfall expected along the coast by mid-week.
Mr Austin urged people not to drive through flood waters, warning that not only themselves but also rescue teams were coming into serious danger.
“We are planning beyond Easter for our operations,” he said.
“Just because the rain can stop on Thursday, the rivers naturally do not return to their normal state.
“Then there will be an extended recovery period after that, given how widespread it has been.”
The Westpac rescue helicopter was also called in to help an 83-year-old woman who had crashed into a property in Ellenborough, west of Wauchope on the Mid North Coast.
The woman was unable to reach by road due to flooding in the area and was treated for possible fractures before she was flew to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital.
In another incident in Woollahra, residents of four homes in Wallaroy Cres were evacuated Saturday night after a partial wall collapse.
The heavy rain had caused the displacement of a 40m natural rock cliff, causing concerns that parts of the rock wall could collapse and damage nearby properties.
Structural engineers stated that one property was unsafe to return to until the wall stabilized, while residents of the other three houses were given the green light to return.
