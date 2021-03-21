Sadar Bazar car-free area for a week, traders protest | Gurgaon News





Gurgaon: The Gurgaon Municipal Corporation (MCG) on Saturday launched a weekly test to transform Sadar Bazar into a vehicle-free area and make it a pedestrian-friendly market. While cars and two wheels will not be allowed on the market, MCG has decided to allow the loading and unloading of supply vehicles for stores in the market until noon.

The decision was taken at a meeting between MCG officials and the market association after the latter expressed their dissatisfaction citing concerns for customers as well as buyers as vehicles would not be allowed to park in front of their shops.

On Saturday morning, shoppers refused to open their stores in protest against the lawsuit. A meeting was held in the evening to disseminate the situation and seek the support of traders for the trial.

At the meeting it was decided that shop owners should share the registration number of vehicles that supply materials to stores in the market and based on the registration numbers, delivery vehicles will be issued special permits, which will then be allowed on the market until noon. Shop owners also agreed to park their vehicles in designated parking spaces.

We have started a weekly test to make Sadar Bazar, one of the city’s oldest markets, a vehicle – free and pedestrian – friendly area. We will execute the trial by March 27 and continue to receive feedback from store owners to improve the customer and buyer experience. People should visit the market and share their experience with us. We saw the transformation in Chandni Chowk and now we want to create a better model than Chandni Chowk for Sadar Bazar, said MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Roshan Lal Mangla, chairman, market association Sadar Bazar, said: “We had a meeting with the MCG commissioner and other officials and they have agreed on many of our terms. They have assured us that elderly and disabled customers will be allowed to enter the market on their own two wheels. We will extend our support to the corporation now that they have solved our main problems.

As part of the trial, the 600-meter-long stretch, which is the main market road, was made vehicle-free by installing barricades at both ends of the road. Benches and planters are also placed in the extension.

