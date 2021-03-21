Another Alberta union rejects the province’s request for more delays in the negotiations

Local Journalism Initiative

Delayed COVID-19 lessons will help shape our future

If you have a vision of the pandemic end of COVID-19 with everyone throwing face masks in the air like mortar plates upon graduation, you may be in a rude awakening. Even when vaccines are opened and cases start to fall, infectious disease experts do not see facial masks disappear any time soon. A big change over the past year that I think will exist for a while longer or maybe for a long time is the idea of ​​face masking, said Dr. Natalie Bridger in a recent interview. A year ago, this would have been completely foreign to all staff and patients in a closed environment to disguise. Honestly, I can not see that we are coming back soon being unmasked. Bridger, clinical chief of Eastern Healths for infection prevention and control in St. Louis. Johns, says the masks have played an important role in keeping away other respiratory viruses, including the flu. Some parts of the world have been disguised for many years and its part of the culture now. Maybe that will be part of our culture, Bridger said. I know people will not be happy to hear me when I say that. But her opinion agrees with that of Newfoundland and Labradors chief health officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. Of course, I think physical distancing is something we need to think about regularly, Fitzgerald said during a recent video update. Masks will probably be something that goes very far in the future. Last year provided a consistent lesson on how the health care system needs to be better prepared. “A year ago, our biggest concern was that we would run out of personal protective equipment (PPE), so we were doing all sorts of contingencies for that,” says Bridger. big bonus, she said, since one of the first victims of COVID-19 turned out to be stable supply chains.But it is impossible to fully prepare for the next pandemic.Everything has the potential to be a little different, she said. i know what the next big threat will be.Maybe it will be a virus that has an incubation period of 30 days or something crazy like that.This would be my absolute nightmare.At least now, most of the public has an idea in The real world of what to expect.My non-medical family members are better epidemiologists than I am, which is not saying much, she joked.A saving grace for surviving a pandemic in an age of technology is the ability to to connect to the Internet.For example, Bridger has learned that much can be done from her work in her pediatric clinic virtually. Because if a family does not have to go on the road and come in the middle of winter to Janeway (hospital) to see me, I think it is safer, more economical and, in many ways, can be a more care good. Personal care is still irreplaceable, but work meetings? Not that much. “I really can not predict that we will gather 20 or 30 people in a boardroom for the foreseeable future,” Bridger said. In the art world, remote technology was also a lifesaver. Orchestras and choirs, theater companies and songwriters all moved online while fans watch comfortably from home. As many arts and sports organizations reluctantly canceled festivals and tours, the Tuckamore chamber music festival took off, celebrating its 20th year almost entirely online. Was it a success? Almost remarkably so, said board chairman Josh Smee. The responses from the audience were very positive, overall. With things still up in the air, the festival is pre-planning another hybrid festival for 2021. There is no substitute for doing things in person, Smee said. A festival personally will always be the gold standard, but I think for Tuckamore and other art organizations, there will be elements of this that we will want to move forward. Smee is also the chief executive of Food First NL, a nonprofit agency that promotes food security in the province, from production to access to consumption to disposal. The pandemic blockade last spring highlighted the extent of food vulnerabilities experienced by many families. Food First NL already had an experience battling an emergency during the so-called Snowmageddon in January 2020, which closed the St. Louis area. Johns for a week. During Snowmageddon, we were quickly aware that one thing that did not exist was a centralized point of entry, even for information on where to turn for emergency support. It just hadn’t been done before, Smee said. Food First has since become an information center on numerous groups around the province that provides access to food for those in need. A lesson learned? Along with regular customers relying on charity, a crisis brings out people who are what Smee calls “a little unsafe for food”. Families are not necessarily that they have no food at home, but there is some uncertainty about where your next meal comes from, and then that pushes you to the edge. However, Smee says the expansion of the First Food role in emergency aid actually achieves its original purpose. Still still a Band Aid on an open wound, he said. There will never be enough resources to meet all the needs because what they were really doing was addressing a systemic problem with an emergency intervention now. Charities can be a symptom of poor social policy, but charity is also part of the human condition. If the pandemic taught us anything, says Stephen McNeil, it is a virtue to slow down and consider those around us. We pride ourselves on being a friendly part of the world, which we are, but one of the things this pandemic has taught us and I think actually re-introduced to us is slowing down a bit and checking our neighbors and finding new, way creative to connect, said McNeil, who resigned as prime minister of Nova Scotia last month. And my hope is that it remains part of our community. McNeils counterpart, former Newfoundland Prime Minister Dwight Ball, agrees. Despite some of the stress and anxiety that erupted to the surface, he saw that the best in humans shone. I have always appreciated what we have here as a province and our ability to work together, but not like now, Ball said. I mean, Newfoundland and Labrador really got up and did an amazing job. McNeil and Ball say the Atlantic bubble, which allowed freedom of movement between the four provinces, proved to be a model for the rest of the country. For me, that sent a signal to the rest of Canada, Ball said. Take care of your boundaries, lower your numbers and you can actually move within your regions. But, Ball added, the situation with the rotation workers showed how different segments of the healthcare system were at odds. I believe its rotation workers and their families have been the only group in our province who have really felt the COVID restrictive measures, he said. Ball said he hopes to have a broader discussion about how public health can better fit into other essential pillars of the system, including chronic and acute care and mental health. We need to have that discussion and decision-making, not in isolation, but how it affects each other. We cannot have it to the point where one dominates the other three areas of healthcare. Peter Jackson, Local Journalism Initiative Rapporteur, Telegram