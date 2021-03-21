Strong earthquake shakes Japan; minor injuries, without major injuries





TOKYO (AP) A strong earthquake struck near northern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami alert for part of the northern coast. No major damage was reported, but some people had minor injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 7.0 and depth at 54 kilometers (33.5 miles). The tremor started just before 6:10 p.m. The quake affected the northeastern coast of Miyagi prefecture, which was devastated by the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert for up to 1 meter (yard) high in Miyagi prefecture shortly after the quake, but raised it about 90 minutes later. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said seven people were injured in Miyagi prefecture, including two elderly women one who was hit in the head by a door and the other who was hit in the shoulder by furniture. In neighboring Iwate prefecture, a woman in her 50s fell and cut her mouth. The strong tornado caused a temporary outage in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, according to East Japan Railway Co. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority said no anomalies had been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered melting in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Tome Town in Miyagi Prefecture, said he was at his apartment when the quake struck and felt his room shake for a long time. In a coastal town of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary outage and the lifts stopped for a while, but the power was restored and there were no other problems. “Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our structure looks good, (star) Suzuki told NHK. In mid-February, another powerful earthquake in the region killed one person and left more than 180 injured, though most of the injuries were minor. The quake damaged roads, train lines and thousands of homes. It also caused minor damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. A spokesman for the Japan Meteorological Agency, Noriko Kamaya, told a news conference that Saturday’s quake was considered a aftermath of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011. Kamaya urged people to be careful and stay away from the coastline because of possible high waves. ___ Associated Press writer Foster Klug contributed to this report.







