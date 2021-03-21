How Doris Duke, once the richest girl in the world, left with murder

The 1966 Dodge station van rumbled across the road in Newport, Rhode Island, breaking a fence before stopping against a tree, its front part almost completely submerged.

Locals and police were on the scene quickly. They discovered a disoriented middle-aged woman “bleeding from the mouth” and shouting about “someone named Ed”.

The woman stumbled to her feet and into a house across the street a large 30-room mansion along one of America’s most exclusive streets as she continued to search for her friend.

“She walked fast around the house,” a witness told police. When the woman turned down the stairs, she made a startling admission. She said “she had run over Ed”.

Returning to the station cart, police took another look. They found the victim, Eduardo Tirella, under the wheels of the vehicle, bloodied and torn. And they soon discovered that the woman who had killed him was not an ordinary native, but, in fact, Doris Duke, the heir and unparalleled tobacco friend once called “the richest girl in the world.”

The October 7, 1966 crash has always been dismissed as an “unfortunate accident.” But a new book claims the incident was much darker than that.

“She absolutely intended to kill him,” says Peter Lance, whose bookMurder at Rough Point(Tenacity Media Books) is out now.

When Doris Duke was 12 years old, her father passed away, leaving her a legacy of more than $ 1 billion today.

Lance grew up in Newport, a coastal town that in the 19th century became a summer destination for some of the richest families in the country, including the Vanderbilts and Astors. Lance began his journalistic career at the local newspaper, The Newport Daily News, in the 1960s. He says the Duke affair has always plagued him.

“Newport is this weird kind of a place where everyone is connected to everyone else,” he says. “One of the biggest legends in town was always that Doris Duke left with murder. When I was a puppy reporter, the town was buzzing with this rumor.”

Duke was the daughter of James Duke, founder of the American Tobacco Company. When he died in 1925, his fortune (estimated at more than a billion dollars today) passed to 12-year-old Doris.

His fortune in Newport, known as Rough Point, also went to her. The gilded Epoch residence would later become the favorite of many Doris residences. But, by many accounts, Doris Duke did not have a graceful home.

“She was a living Cruella de Vil,” says the author. “She was notoriously paranoid, stingy, hyper-jealous in her rage, overly agitated, driven by alcohol and barbiturates.”

The narrow ways of the dukes were legendary. She insisted that her servants pay for every glass vessel they broke. She refused to hire taxi drivers. A Thanksgiving, when the farm manager at her New Jersey complex suggested buying fresh turkeys for staff, Duke insisted on frozen birds instead because they were 30 cents cheaper.

One person who could tolerate working for her was Tirella. A handsome gay man in his 40s, Tirella was a stylist and had served for a decade as the Duke’s artistic advisor, renovating her homes and appreciating antiques.

Soon after the Duke station van killed Tirela and hit a tree, local authorities helped the heiress cover up her crime, according to author Lance.

But by 1966, he had enough. He had been working more on Hollywood movies and was determined to move to the West Bank.

Tirella arrived at Rough Point the night before the crash, telling friends he wanted to personally give the news of his departure to Duke.

Later in the afternoon, staff overheard Duke and Tirela arguing fiercely, Lance says.

A few minutes later, around 5pm, the couple headed for a meeting. They were thrown at Dodge station, with Tirella behind the wheel and Duke in the passenger seat.

The car climbed the driveway, approaching the large iron gate leading to the road outside the property. Tirella stopped about 12 feet short, put the car in the park, climbed out, and walked to open the locked gate.

It was the last thing he would ever do.

Duke slipped into the driver’s seat, released the parking brake, put the car in the car and hit the fuel, sending the car into Tirella, through the gate, across the street and finally crashing into a tree.

Police determined Tirella’s death an accident, although some evidence pointed to the murder.

Passers-by called authorities and a nearby patrol, Edward Angel, arrived on the scene almost immediately. Soon other police officers appeared, including another patrolman, Norman Mather.

Mather tried to ask the Duke some questions, but she would not answer. City police chief Joseph Radice quickly withdrew. He told Mather, “I’m going to take over. You go back to the station and write it down.”

Then, Mather told Lance, Radice walked side by side with the Duke back to her house.

Duke was later taken to hospital, where she spent the night, protected by police by her doctor.

Back at the station, Mather printed his report, but a sergeant appeared, removing it from the typewriter and crushing it. “This matter is being taken care of by Chief Radice. You should not do more,” the sergeant told him.

The next day, Mather entered Radices’s office to ask what was going on. “I’m the boss. What I say goes. Now get out of my office,” Radice barked at him.

Duke was not formally questioned until two days after the accident. She answered four short questions while lying in bed at Rough Point, surrounded by her pet dogs and lawyers.

She claimed Tirella’s death had been an accident. She said she had been moved to the driver’s seat in order to drive the car through the gate after Tirella opened it but she inadvertently hit the fuel instead of the brakes: “Suddenly the car jumped forward, and I was on it”.

Duke said Tirella was pressed against the gate, then pulled across the road and down the car.

Only in the words of the Duke, Radice declared the matter closed. However, public pressure quickly forced him to reverse that decision.

Looking for something more to close the case, police allegedly conducted another interview with Duke the next day. But instead of questioning the suspect, Lance found evidence that police agreed to create an interview transcript that Duke would simply sign.

“It doesn’t get more baroque and corrupt than that,” Lance says.

Five days after Tirella was killed, the case was closed for good.

Lance says that instead of an accident, the evidence points to a deliberate criminal act. He speculates that Duke, a vengeful woman who once stabbed a loved one angrily, would not let Tirella leave him.

While Duke claimed the car crashed Tirella against the gate, the autopsy report shows no injuries to the lower body, Lance says.

Moreover, Officer Angel, the first policeman to arrive, told Lance that he saw no blood at the gate and no blood leading from the gate to the street. However, he found Tirella’s blood and skin in the middle of the road.

Angel says that one day after the tragedy, his training officer returned him back to the crash site to demonstrate that the evidence suggested a different scenario from the one he would become official.

The skin and blood found on the street suggested that Tirella had boarded the hood of the car as Duke fired a gun at him. She stopped abruptly, throwing Tirela off the hood and into the street, possibly breaking her hip and leaving skin and blood residue on the ground.

“Now he’s sitting there thinking,” Lance says. “She just decides to go for it, and that’s when she slams it and pulls it across the road.”

After the Duke case was closed, she suddenly found a philanthropic side that many in the city found by character, Lance says.

She gave $ 25,000 to restore Cliff Walk, a picturesque coastal path that ran through city palaces (despite the fact that the spill was involved in legal battles with the city trying to fence it off on her property). She gave $ 10,000 to Newport Hospital, where a doctor had kept her seized by police. She helped restore numerous local historic homes.

Seven months after the case was closed, Radice retired. The police chief later bought two condos in Florida.

“I think Radice probably thought, I can take advantage of that [case]. “This is my chance to make money.”

In the book, Radice’s granddaughter says she once asked her late grandfather if he was paid by the Duke, and he denied it.

As for the Duke, she resisted paying everything to the Tirellas family, despite earning $ 1 million a week just from her wealth in interest.

The Tirellas family sued him in civil court in 1971 and Duke was found “negligent”. Each of Tirella’s eight siblings received just $ 5,620 in legal fees.

Duke died in 1993 at the age of 80. Today, Rough Point, like many of the great old mansions in Newport, is open to the public.

Lance is particularly angry that the Newport Restoration Foundation, which controls the house, said his “safe” conclusion to police that Tirella’s death was an accident.

An in-house information card detailing the events of October 7, 1966, states that “many rumors and half-truths surround this tragedy.”

“It’s time for them not to live in fantasy land,” says Lance. “Let ‘s have a debate about my findings. They may look at it, but they do not want it.

“Doris’ whole father was, Clean up after me.”