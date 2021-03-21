Liensberger beats Shiffrin for the Slalom title at the World Cup

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger, left, is congratulated by Mikaela Shiffrin after the former won the Women’s World Cup slalom on Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. With the victory, Liensberger won the slalom gold. (AP Photo / Marco Trovati)



Austria Katharina Liensberger is the new slalom queen after winning the World Cup final slalom on Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, ahead of second-placed Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin of Switzlands.

Entering the season finale wanting to win with Liensberger finishing second and Slovakia Petra Vlhova in third place to win the slalom globe, Mikaela Shiffrin caught Slovakia on points but not the Austrian.

Close, but no cigars as Austs Katharina Liensberger wins the 2020-21 slalom season title. (Screen capture, fis-ski.com)



However, Vlhova finished the season with the World Cup crown taking seventh in Saturday’s race.

Slovakia Petra Vlhova captures the World Cup championship for the first time in her career. (Screen capture, fis-ski.com)



MIkaela Shiffrin will end the season with the giant slalom on Sundays in Switzerland, ending a tough but, nevertheless, successful campaign. Shiffrin will not win a season globe for the second time in as many years after winning the World Cup title three years from 2017-19. And, yes, no slalom globe for Shiffrin even for the last two years after winning 6-7 from 2013-19.

Excluding a Sunday GS win, Shiffrin will end up with three World Cup wins, the fewest since the 2012-13 season. It is not all darkness and doom.

We all knew the moment she returned to the World Cup this season in November in Levi, Finland, that this year would be different with her back on the slopes after her father passed away on February 2, 2020, not to mentioned COVID-19 presenting a host of challenges.

Shiffrin also did the year differently, deciding to focus exclusively on tech GS and slalom this season. That still hasn’t stopped Shiffrn from winning four medals at the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in combined gold, silver in giant slalom and bronze in super-G and slalom.

Perhaps, in that spirit, Shiffrin issued a statement through the U.S. Skiing Team entitled Some Good Turns, summarizing the season.

“From a young age, my parents taught me a simple approach to skiing to make some good turns.

Every time I enter the starting gate, my goal remains the same… to make as many good turns as possible. My career, in many ways, can be summed up by a series of good turns.

But this year, I have experienced quite a few challenging turns as well … there was a time when I did not think I could compete again. But, I have come a long way from those days of doubt and I am coming out probably stronger than I was before. I also learned a lot about myself, and endurance, during the process.

My first race back after 300 days without a race was nothing but easy, but despite the increasing pressure and a pervasive feeling of sadness and insecurity, I managed to finish it with a result that made me smile. And a few weeks later in Courchevel, I felt the fire burning inside that I had not felt for a long time. With it came a stream of emotions.

Even with some bright moments when the World Championship came, I still did not feel very confident in my skiing. But when I finally exploded super-G skiing for the first time in over a year, I felt a rush of joy and freedom that I had missed. From that point on, momentum began to build

Now here I am in the World Cup finals. It is hard to believe that a little over a year ago the whole world and the ski season suddenly stopped and that racing was not even possible. It was not just my world that was turned upside down, but they were all.

Life sometimes makes you turn to the edge, like a ski, forcing you to find a way to carve through obstacles. It’s about how you control them with fast, high-speed, in-turn control. This is what has taught me the most this year. And that’s what I’m going to try to do this week … just do as many good turns as I can.

Looking back, what made this season so special is the fact that we even had a season at all. We are all just thankful for the simple things … to get back in the snow and have the opportunity to make some good turns. And I know regardless of the outcome, I can be happy with that.