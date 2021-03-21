The President of the Republic of the Congo Will Extend the Rule Despite the Economic Crisis





Photography: Thierry Charlier / AFP / Getty Images Photography: Thierry Charlier / AFP / Getty Images The Republic of Congo votes in Sunday’s election with President Denis Sassou Nguesso expected to extend his decades-long rule even as the Central African nation faces its worst economic crisis since the fall in global oil prices in 2014. The 77-year-old in office is seeking a fourth five-year term and faces six opposition candidates. Leaders of the Catholic Church and advocacy groups have expressed concern that the conditions for a credible vote are not in place. Human rights group Amnesty International has criticized its administration for arresting and imprisoning dissidents, while local civil society organizations estimate that dozens of political prisoners have been jailed. Among Sassou Nguesso’s main challengers are former Finance Minister Mathias Dzon; Retired Army Colonel Albert Oniangue, who is now pastor in an evangelical church; and former Civil Service Minister Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who was runner-up in 2016. There are fears of an Internet shutdown on Sunday, in a repeat of what happened during the 2016 poll. As protests erupted after Sassou Nguesso was declared the winner in the election five years ago, Sunday’s vote is expected to be largely peaceful. Economic misery Congo, home to the fourth-largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, saw an 8% drop in economic growth last year largely due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a collapse in global oil prices. Growth is expected to be just under 1% this year, according to government estimates. The government is in talks for him debt restructuring with creditors included Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group Ltd. The International Monetary Fund said last month that Congo’s debt remains volatile, although it is expected to fall below 100% of gross domestic product this year. Sassou Nguesso, in power for 36 years, led the country from 1979 to 1992 and then returned to power at the end of a civil war in 1997. A controversial 2015 referendum lifted the age limit of 70 and banned more serving presidents. that two terms, allowing him to run again next year. – With the help of Katarina Hoije Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos