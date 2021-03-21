World famous artist featured on LAM – LaGrange Daily News





The LaGrange Art Museum will display eight works on the silk screen of world-renowned artist Andy Warhol for next year. LaGrange Art Museum Executive Director Laura Jennings said a local couple is borrowing works from the art museum that will be on display as they build a house. I would say almost every American knows who Andy Warhol is when you say the name, Jennings said. There are so many other artists that are well known, you can say their name and they do not know them. Picasso and Warhol are two that seem to be in most people’s art vocabulary. The name Warhols is synonymous with pop art, a visual art movement started between the 1950s and 1960s. The Cowboy and Indian series are on display at the museum exhibition. In 1986, a year before Warhols’s death, he formed this working group. Presented in the museum are the silk screen prints of Geronimo, John Wayne, Annie Oakley, Indian Head Nickel, Kachina Dolls, Plains Indian Shield, Northwest Coast Mask and Mother and Child. LaGrange has some Warhol collectors, which is really atypical for a small town, Jennings said. She said Warhol collectors began gaining movement in LaGrange approximately 40 years ago. I think it all stems from Wes Cochrans uncle, Jennings said. He was an art collector and art dealer. He inspired Wes to start collecting Warhol, and then he and Wes inspired others in the area to collect. A native of Pittsburgh, Warhol was not only an artist but a film director and producer. Everyone thinks Campbell Soup cans when they hear Warhol, Jennings said. There was so much more to this artist. It is a rare pleasure for Warhols to appear here even though LaGrange is home to some Warhol collectors. Looking Male, a photo exhibition curated by Do Good Fund in Columbus, Georgia, is also on display and runs through April 3rd. The Warhol Exhibition will run until March 2022. The museum is located at 112 Lafayette Parkway and its hours are from Tuesday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. and donations are encouraged. For more information about the LaGrange Art Museum or exhibition, go to www.lagrangeartmuseum.org.

