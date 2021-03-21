Tanzania: They took to the streets of Dar es Salaam to bid farewell to the body of President Magufuli





44 minutes ago Can’t play with your iron Video chat, Worshipers gathered in Dar es Salaam while President Magufuli’s body was transported to where he will rest. The Tanzanians lined up last night in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam to bid farewell to their former President John Magufuli, who was pronounced dead on March 17th. His successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan, led the others, with a box containing Magufuli’s body being hoisted at the national flag at Uhuru Stadium, where people would bid farewell to him for the last time before his burial. Opposition politicians say Magufuli, 61, was killed by Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed. He was a critic of Covid-19. He once said that the virus is not common in Tanzania. From the image, AFP Photo chat, A box containing the body of President Magufuli was smuggled through the streets of Dar es Salaam. Magufuli was born of a helpless farmer, succeeding the President of Tanzania in 2015. Yesterday Saturday, some residents cried and distributed flowers in the coffin containing his body, which was being driven by a military vehicle. President Samia – who was sworn in as his successor on Friday – led a march of government officials, many of whom were dressed in black or green and yellow, the colors of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party. (CCM). From the image, Reuters Photo chat, Some residents cried while in a state procession to commemorate Maguful On Wednesday, the Tanzanian government announced that Magufuli had died of a heart attack, after weeks of not appearing in public. His position on the coronavirus came from the fact that he was no longer in Tanzania, and he even claimed that the country had overcome the epidemic through prayer. From the image, AFP Photo chat, On Saturday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan (right) led a procession to commemorate his successor But in the second month, after many politicians died from the virus, he admitted he was wandering in Tanzania. Magufuli, who was known for his fake ‘tingatinga’ – the name of a large road vehicle, for leading the road construction program when he was Minister of Infrastructure, before the epidemic was assessed for lack of language, anti-corruption and hate serious loss of public funds. On Friday, President Samia spoke of the “heavy burden” on his shoulders – to reach Magufuli’s feet – and even called on Tanzania to “break down the barriers” that unite in this time of famine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos