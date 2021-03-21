Newt Gingrich: Democrats live in a ‘fantasy’ world





Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Watters World on Saturday how inappropriate the Democratic Party is with the American people. “You basically have a war between the American people and the democratic machinery,” Gingrich asserted. GINGRICH: I think the whole left is living in a fantasy world when you have thousands upon thousands of people, 3,000 teenagers at the Dallas convention center who have entered illegally, when you have night overnight violence in Portland, when you have rising rates crime almost everywhere in the country and you have gasoline prices starting again, at some point, normal, everyday Americans will understand the gap between the fantasy world of Biden and Harris and the real world of ordinary Americans. And I think that’s going to be extremely expensive for Democrats in 2022 because you basically have a war between the American people and a Democratic machine. And for almost every major issue right now, the American people are on one side and the machinery is on the other. So I think they are cheated. I think they are strengthened by their news media, which is just as deceived. So they all sit together and sing, there is no crisis, there is no crisis, or they propose tax increases. Everyone objects, but they go, oh, we have to do this and we are sure the American people will go together. I think this is exactly like ’94 and 2010. We got 54 seats the first time, we got 63 the second. And I doubt that next year it will, it will regain both the Senate and the House. And Democrats will sit there going, what happened? WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos